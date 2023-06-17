Mark Wright admits his need to change after hearing family talking behind his back

Mark Wright has admitted he needed to change after hearing his family talking about how he wasn’t present enough.

Alongside his footballer brother Josh, 33, and father Big Mark, 66, the presenter, 36, is currently starring in BBC’s A Wright Family Holiday, which follows the Wrights embarking on a road trip across Britain.

In a recent episode of A Wright Family Holiday, Mark was reduced to tears when speaking about his battle between working and spending time with loved ones.

Mark had an emotional discussion with his brother Josh and dad Big Mark (Credit: BBC)

Mark Wright has emotional moment with family

In a clip, Mark’s brother Josh expressed how surprised he was that Mark was spending so much time with them. This led to Mark admitting that he wants to make up for his absence over the last few years.

He said: “Being away from my family has happened gradually and it’s gotten more and more. I’m not proud of it. I’ve never wanted it to be that way. I can’t say no to work because I’m so in fear of losing it all.”

Mark then broke down when he asked his father: “Have I let you down as a son?” to which Big Mark assured him that he had let no one down. Josh then added that Mark had made everyone proud.

The trio came to a realisation that Mark had inherited his work ethic from his father, who had to start over again after losing his wealth during the early 1990s recession.

Josh and Mark Sr were glad to be spending more time with Mark (Credit: BBC)

Mark Wright’s reason for changing

Taking to Instagram to share the clip of the episode, Mark revealed that over the last few years he struggled to balance his personal and business life.

“I noticed I wasn’t being present and I heard my family talking about this behind my back,” he said.

“My no1 priority behind my health, is my family and my loved ones. To think I may have let them down and allowed them to think I had changed, was heart breaking to me. I needed to get this off my chest, as mentally it wasn’t sitting right with me.”

As well as Josh and Mark, Big Mark and his wife Carol Wright, 63, are also the parents of daughters Jessica Wright, 37, and Natalya Wright, 22.

Mark has also been married to actress Michelle Keegan, 36, since 2015.

Many of Mark’s followers expressed their empathy, including singer Olly Murs, who wrote: “That hit me hard watching that. Miss my bro every day, Wrighty x.”

Olly has been estranged from his twin brother Ben since 2009 after the pair fell out after Olly missed Ben’s wedding to compete in The X Factor semi-final. However, the singer claimed the pair also had issues prior to the show.

