Malin Andersson announces pregnancy two years after tragic death of her daughter

Malin Andersson is pregnant – the stunning former Love Island star, 28, revealed the wonderful news on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Malin posted a black and white photograph of her blossoming baby bump.

The picture also featured her and her partner’s hands cradling her stomach.

Addressing her followers, Malin wrote: “My next chapter. My new beginning. My happy ending.

Malin Andersson revealed her pregnancy news on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews)

‘My entire universe’

“My entire universe. All mine. I can’t describe to you all how I feel writing this.

“Everything I’ve ever wanted, everything I visualised.

“A solid partner in my life, who has been there in the background – witnessed my life over the past 4 years and has stuck by me as a friend.. and now a lover.

“This couldn’t feel any more right – and we’re now bringing a beautiful soul into this world.

“My heart feels electric writing this, my eyes tearing up… because I can promise you all there was once upon a time I never thought I could experience this. I was wrong.

“It just wasn’t the right time. All the pain I’ve endured has led to this very moment… my own little family.

“Mumma – I know you’re looking down with bright eyes and a big smile. Baby Consy – protect us from above.

“This is us now.”

What happened to Malin Andersson’s daughter?

Malin tragically lost her daughter, Consy, two years ago.

Her daughter was born seven weeks premature and died aged just one month old.

Malin has also just told OK! magazine: “It feels surreal to be pregnant again, but I’m taking each day slowly and really enjoying and embracing each moment and milestone.

Do you remember Malin Andersson on Love Island? (Credit: ITV)

“I’m really loving the changes to my body. It feels like ‘home’.”

Malin is now in a relationship with her friend, Jared. The couple went public with their relationship in June.

The reality star shot to fame when she competed on season two of Love Island on ITV2.

She was there from day one but got dumped on day 25.



She’s gone on to amass a huge social media following and is a strong advocate for body positivity.

Malin regularly posts unfiltered pictures of her body on Instagram.

She’s also an anti-domestic violence advocate, having been in an abusive relationship in the past.

