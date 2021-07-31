Love Island memes that must be seen as Lillie drops shock Liam bombshell on horrified Millie

Love Island’s Lillie Hayes couldn’t hide her fury on Friday night after Liam Reardon ditched her for Millie Court.

The blonde hopeful had kissed Liam and even shared a bed with him during his time in Casa Amor.

But Liam decided not to pursue their romance and instead went crawling back to unwitting Millie.

Millie was horrified to learn that Liam had kissed and shared a bed with Lillie (Credit: ITV)

Millie believed her man had remained loyal to her during Casa Amor – and Lillie was keen to set the record straight.

What did Love Island’s Lillie say?

Pouring hot water all over Millie’s happiness, Lillie told Love Island host Laura Whitmore she was “shocked” by Liam’s decision.

In front of the entire group, she went on: “I feel I had a good connection the second I got in there and I feel it was very reciprocated. Very 50/50… And I’m surprised I’m standing here right now.”

When asked who she was talking about, Lillie replied: “Liam.”

She went on: “I feel the actions were pretty equal. We shared a bed together, kissing outside of challenges.”

Millie was furious after hearing what Lillie had to say (Credit: ITV)

How did Millie react to Lillie’s revelation?

Lillie’s bombshell certainly left Millie and her fellow Islanders open-mouthed.

As Liam laughed and tried to shrug it off, his horrified partner told him: “Are you [bleep] joking?

“You’ve been kissing outside of the challenge? It’s [bleep] disgusting.”

Viewers at home were equally gripped by what was playing out on their screens and many were quick to react online.

Here’s our favourite memes from Twitter…

More fire than the actual fire pit

2. I’m On Love Island… Get Out Of My Ear

*liam thinking he got away with it* Producers: “send Lillie back in” #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/xhCumZpJcU — Dan (@hinnigd) July 30, 2021

3. The ultimate winner of the recoupling. And currently the series.

nah the producers need to give lillie the 50k because she single handedly just saved this season #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/SaLe6mWCnL — lewys (@lookingforlewys) July 30, 2021

4. Her time here is done. GIRL BYE.

Lillie leaving the villa to catch her plane #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/QkprtN2EUd — Gingerella 👩🏻‍🦰👩🏻‍🦰 (@Gingere77a2) July 31, 2021

5. Sometimes you just can’t not look.

LILLIE EXPOSING LIAM IS WHAT WE LOVE TO SEEEE #loveisland pic.twitter.com/tDtOnPYJA3 — S🧚🏼 (@suzan_xoxo_) July 30, 2021

6. Liam’s explanation didn’t wash.

Liam saying he kissed Lillie to see if he really liked Millie #loveisland pic.twitter.com/CkEhkYhBtG — Cassie (@Casslils) July 30, 2021

7. Pam couldn’t believe it either.

LILLIE IS SPILLING AS SHE SHOULD TBH #LOVEISLAND pic.twitter.com/WRj16bTWUD — harry styles fan 🤝🤑💕 (@CharClaydon) July 30, 2021

8. Bribed with a Big Mac? We were McLovin’ It.

The producers had Lillie like this before she walked in #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/umY1hvCDSE — ⚒rchie (@arrrrrrrchie) July 30, 2021

9. Nominate them for a BAFTA.

Me applauding the producers of #LoveIsland for bringing in Lillie to spill the tea on Liam pic.twitter.com/fGePv0aULN — Lady Frampton (@Lady_Frampton) July 31, 2021

10. Moral of the story? Never underestimate a scorned woman.

Liam was 100% not expecting Lillie to walk through that door and expose him. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/9lRiq0wgT1 — claire-olivia ☽ (@clai_e1) July 30, 2021

Love Island bombshell: The aftermath

Lillie is now headed straight back to her home in South Shields following her starring moment.

Liam, meanwhile, is going to have to perform some kind of wizardry to win Millie back around.

Following the dramatic recoupling, Millie broke down in tears as she chatted to the girls about Lillie’s bombshell.

She sobbed: “We sat there and I was so happy and then it just switched. Like, I’ve gone from being the happiest I’ve been in the past four days and now I’m f***ing crying.

“I knew I shouldn’t have trusted him. He’s fake. He obviously didn’t think what we had was good enough.”

Love Island continues at 9pm, ITV2, on Sunday August 1

