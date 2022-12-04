Maisie Smith supported by Max George as former EastEnders actress makes ‘brave’ hospital visit

Maisie Smith has revealed she was supported by Max George as she attended hospital for a painful medical procedure.

Earlier today the celebrity pairing shared a clip on their Instagram Story accounts that showed Maisie coping with the aftermath.

Max, of The Wanted fame, uploaded footage of former EastEnders actress Maisie as she soothed her discomfort.

But Maisie added further details as she re-shared Max’s Story which lightly poked fun at what she was going through.

Ouch! Maisie Smith was supported by Max George following her trip to hospital (Credit: ITV)

Maisie Smith and Max George news

The clip revealed ex Strictly contestant Maisie, 21, has undergone a wisdom teeth op.

In the original Story, 34-year-old Max added a caption which included a crying laughing emoji and a heart-eyed emoji.

He also indicated Maisie had gone through what had been needed to be done by noting Maisie was “post op”.

As she held an ice pack against one side of her face, Max enquired about how she was doing.

But Maisie could barely be heard after her speech was affected by the operation.

Maisie Smith updated fans by sharing an Instagram Story (Credit: Instagram)

‘Really brave’

Still clearly enduring a numb mouth, Maisie indicated she was okay before adding: “I can taste blood.”

I can taste blood.

An amused Max chuckled behind the camera as Maisie repeated her muffled words during their taxi journey.

Maisie was then mostly unintelligible as she outlined how medics had assessed her.

She later made that point a lot more clearly as she reshared the clip herself with the additional caption: “She said I was really brave.”

A different kind of trip for Maisie and George after the hospital visit (Credit: Instagram)

It isn’t entirely clear when Maisie had her wisdom teeth done.

That’s because it appears to be dark outside of their cab – but the Stories were posted on Sunday (December 4) morning.

Furthermore, Max’s following selfie Story – shared not too longer afterwards – showed them both in airline seats.

Additionally, Maisie appeared to be wearing a different top and may have had her hair arranged differently, too. All of which suggests that either – or both – of the clips may not have been posted immediately.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maisie Louise Collender Smith (@maisiesmithofficial)

Nonetheless, it seems the couple – who reportedly enjoyed time in Crete over the summer – may be jetting off again.

At the time, an unnamed source told a tabloid: “They looked like a very loved-up couple — they were all over each other for the entire four-hour flight.”

Additionally, Max was also reported to have joined Maisie on a trip to Portugal with her two friends in the weeks before their visit to Crete.

If they are flying to somewhere sunnier again, who could blame them with this weather?

