Maisie Smith and Max George made their first appearance as a couple on Loose Women earlier today (Thursday, December 1).

However, things took a shocking turn when the former EastEnders star dropped a huge bombshell on her boyfriend, live on air!

Max and Maisie were on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Maisie Smith and Max George on Loose Women

Loose Women today saw Max, 33, and Maisie, 21, make their first appearance as a couple on the show.

During the interview, the couple spoke about their relationship, as well as the 13-year age gap between them.

It was also during this interview that Maisie dropped a huge bombshell on her boyfriend.

During their appearance on the show, Max and Maisie explained that they’ll be looking to buy their first property together after Christmas.

“So where you going to live?” Denise Welch asked. “London or Manchester?”

“Well…,” Max began as he and Maisie laughed.

“We’ve got a few ideas,” Maisie said. “We’ve got some ideas,” Max agreed.

“I think we’re gonna live in London,” Maisie revealed.

However, it doesn’t seem as though she’s kept Max up to date with her future plans.

“Oh,” he said, looking confused.

“But, there’s a but!” Maisie protested at the Loose Women laughed.

Max and Maisie spoke about moving in together (Credit: ITV)

Maisie Smith and Max George talk future plans

Max seemed surprised at Maisie’s answer. “It’s the first I’ve heard,” he quipped.

“I was just about to put down two deposits on two different places in Manchester. And London too,” he joked.

Maisie then revealed her condition for moving up north with The Wanted star.

“But, he’s got somewhere in Manchester that I’m doing up,” Maisie revealed.

Maisie then went on to reveal that she and Max will be spending Christmas together.

“I’m dragging and my family to Guilford for Christmas,” she revealed.

“We’re going to stay in a little cabin, and I bought a little tree from Poundland, and we’re going to make it look really nice,” she said.

Max and Maisie spoke about their age gap (Credit: ITV)

Max and Maisie address age-gap

Elsewhere in the candid sit-down chat, Max and Maisie addressed the elephant in the room – their age gap.

There is 13 years between Maisie and Max – a fact that has been raised time and time again since they went public with their romance.

However, during the interview, Max revealed that it doesn’t bother him at all.

“People ask me: ‘Do you notice it?’ and I never have,” Maisie has previously said.

“We’re so like-minded. I’ve got friends in their thirties and forties. You connect with who you connect with.”

Max recently hit back at comments about the age gap between himself and Maisie on Twitter.

“I’ve just read that apparently mine and Maisie’s age gap is ‘controversial’,” he tweeted.

“A woman in her 20’s and a man in his 30’s.. what the [bleep] are they implying? I’d love an explanation please DM.”

