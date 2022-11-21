Maisie Smith and Max George have announced they have taken the next step in their relationship – by moving in together.

The EastEnders star and The Wanted singer confirmed their romance back in September, after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020.

And it seems their relationship is going from strength to strength after the couple, who have a 13-year age gap, have opened up about their future plans with Hello.

Maisie Smith and Max George discuss moving in together

Speaking to the publication, Max revealed that he and Maisie are currently living together, but they “want to get a place together and have a base”.

The pop star said: “We live together now, but we’re constantly travelling around the country, with Maisie touring. We want to get a place together and have a base in London – and maybe somewhere in Manchester too.”

The former Strictly stars met on the set of the hit BBC dancing show, but it wasn’t until the show’s tour earlier this year that their friendship turned into something more.

Maisie spoke about how whenever she would speak to her mum on the tour, she would “always” bring Max up.

Maisie said Max was “one of my closest friends, but there was never anything more”.

Max also went on to reveal that after a holiday with the Strictly cast he was “looking at her differently”.

The pair first met during the 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: ITV)

Max George comments on 13-year age gap

Elsewhere in the interview, Max revealed that his and Maisie’s 13-year age gap “never enters” his mind.

Maisie said that she has never noticed the difference, as they are “so like-minded”: adding that “you connect with who you connect with”.

In response, 34-year-old Max agreed with his 21-year-old girlfriend saying: “Maisie has already done so many things that I’m in awe of – I look up to her.”

Max George admitted that his and Maisie’s 13-year age gap “never enters” his mind (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The sparks are still flying for the smitten couple, with Maisie revealing that Max will greet her with a bouquet of flowers on the platform every time she gets off a train.

“I feel like I’m in a movie,” she said. “It’s every girl’s dream and I’ve found it in Max.”

Max added that he feels becoming her boyfriend is the “best thing” he has ever done.

