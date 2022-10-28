Max George has declared his love for girlfriend Maisie Smith following rumours that the pair had split.

The Wanted star and the EastEnders actress thrilled fans with stunning new photos on their Instagram feeds yesterday (October 27).

Max George and Maisie Smith

The new photos, captioned “Baecation”, feature the couple looking loved-up on their latest getaway.

Gazing into each other’s eyes, Maisie showed off her tan in a slinky dress while Max looked dapper in a white polo shirt.

The couple, who have a 13-year age gap, appear to have jetted off somewhere sunny.

The snaps will come as a welcome relief to fans after recent fears circulated that the pair had split. The rumours began after Maisie shared a cryptic video of herself crying on TikTok on Tuesday (October 25).

Maisie and Max shared loved-up photos (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Max, 34, and Maisie, 21, have enjoyed a whirlwind romance since seemingly confirming their relationship on Instagram only last month.

The couple met while competing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, although it is believed they have grown closer after dancing on the tour together.

Since then, Max and Maisie have frequently holidayed together and are alleged to have moved in together.

Max declares love for Maisie

The combination of the stunning photos, and Max’s adorable comment “I [heart emoji] you” for Maisie were met with awe from fans yesterday (October 27).

“You are both just adorable!” said one commenter.

“And the papers said you had split up this morning!” said another relieved follower, adding two crying with laughter emojis.

Strictly pro Nancy Xu responded quickly with five heart-eye emojis.

“I’m obsessed with you both,” said someone else

“You’ve both never looked happier,” a fourth fan added.

Max and Maisie proved they’re stronger than ever (Credit: ITV)

Some beady-eyed fans were even convinced they’d spotted something hidden in the photos.

“Is that an engagement ring???” said one excited follower.

A second asked: “Is that a ring on Maisie’s finger?!”

“Is that a ring? On your RING FINGER?” another could not contain their excitement, following up with a shocked emoji.

Maisie has recently hinted that she may reprise her role as Tiffany Butcher in EastEnders after taking a break in 2021 to focus on other projects.

She was also recently one of the four winners on the latest series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

