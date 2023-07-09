Police hunting for Madeleine McCann have shared an upsetting update following a search of a lake in Portugal.

Back in May, officers from Germany and Portugal were joined by the Met Police as they searched a lake frequented by prime suspect Christian B.

At the time, police were seen taking away items in evidence bags. However, more than a month on from the three-day search, police chiefs in Germany have now issued an update.

Madeleine McCann went missing in May 2007 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Madeleine McCann police issue lake update

According to a report in The Sun, German detectives found “no compelling evidence” that Madeleine’s body is in the lake.

Christian B once referred to the lake as his “little paradise”. However, it’s now thought there is no concrete evidence that he dumped Madeleine in the area.

The search came after a tip-off that Christian B had been seen at the lake a few days after Madeleine disappeared from her holiday apartment in May 2007.

At the time of the search, a Portuguese newspaper claimed “relevant evidence” had been found at the lake. However, German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters has said an announcement on the case is imminent.

However, he warned: “Please don’t expect too much.”

German and Portuguese police worked together on the search of the lake (Credit: Sky News)

Find Madeleine Campaign breaks silence

Just hours before the latest news, the Find Madeleine Campaign on Facebook posted on social media.

Jumping on a new way of contacting people who could potentially have information as to Madeleine‘s whereabouts, the campaign has joined Threads.

Sharing a QR code, it posted: “We are on Theads. Come join us there.”

However, supporters feared the post was a scam, contacting the charity with their concerns. One said: “This looks a bit dodgy. Is it a scam.”

However, the Find Madeleine Campaign replied and offered reassurances. “This is not a scam. If you are on Instagram, just click on the Threads icon on our account. It will take you to Threads.”

