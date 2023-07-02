Madeleine McCann witness shares ‘very important’ new evidence amid claims she was sedated with paint solvent

The latest on the hunt for Madeleine McCann has seen a key witness come forward with evidence described as “very important”.

Helge Busching, once a friend of prime suspect Christian Brueckner, gave an interview earlier this week, speaking for the first time about the case. In that interview he alleged that Christian B told him Madeleine “did not scream” when she was abducted.

Now, speaking from German witness protection, Helge B has shared more information.

New evidence has reportedly been shared with police in the hunt for Madeleine McCann (Credit: Splash News)

Madeleine McCann latest: New evidence from key witness

The two men met a year before Madeleine vanished. Helge B has now claimed that he found a lock picking kit at Christian B‘s Algarve home.

He alleged to The Sun: “I knew from Christian that he uses tools to break into holiday resorts, hotels and holiday homes to steal from tourists. There were passports on the table. There was all sorts of stuff lying around. Cameras, suitcases, everything that tourists have with them. I also found a lock pick set. You can use it to pick any lock, including security locks.”

Helge B said he broke into Christian B’s flat to steal it, kept hold of it and told the German police.

A police source speculated: “The German detectives were electrified by the discovery of the tool kit with the lock picks in it. This evidence is now very important to them. It confirmed a suspicion that they’d had for a long time — that Christian B entered the apartment through the door.”

Madeleine went missing from her holiday apartment in Portugal in 2007 (Credit: Splash News)

How did Madeleine’s kidnapper enter the apartment?

Police in Portugal have always said the person who snatched Madeleine broke in through the window. They either left through a door with her or climbed back out. It was also reported the metal window shutters of the apartment were rolled all the way up, and a curtain was blowing, after the tot went missing.

However, when asked how he thought Christian B may got into the McCanns’ apartment, Helge B replied: “Through the door. Easily. He can open any door.”

As well as that, German police are also said to be probing claims that Christian B used paint solvent to sedate Madeleine before snatching her. It is understood they have been told he had access to car paint solvent as he was once a mechanic.

Read more: Expert shares three chilling Madeleine McCann theories

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.