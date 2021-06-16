The Madeleine McCann suspect is apparently ‘cracking under the weight of suspicion’, reports say.

German police have probed Christian Brueckner about Madeleine‘s disappearance 14 years ago.

Earlier this week, reports claimed Brueckner wrote a letter criticising the investigation, saying they “should resign” for “persecuting an innocent person”.

However, detectives reportedly think his rant is a “clear sign” he’s cracking under pressure.

Madeleine McCann suspect ‘cracking under pressure’?

A source told The Sun: “German officers will not be deterred by the words and actions of a criminal.

“There will be no let up in proving this is the case.”

Meanwhile, Brueckner became a suspect after German police released new evidence that included details of his cars and phone numbers.

He had been living in a camper van near the town at the time of Madeleine’s disappearance in 2007.

Madeleine disappeared on May 3, 2007, from her bed in a holiday apartment at a resort in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

Earlier this month, a prosecutor discussed the case becoming solved within months.

According to the Mirror, German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters said: “We hope we can solve the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, although this will take several months.”

However, Wolters said they don’t have answers to all of their questions.

What have Madeleine’s parents said lately?

Last month, Madeleine’s parents Gerry and Kate McCann shared a message ahead of her 18th birthday.

In a message on the Official Find Madeleine Campaign Facebook page, they said: “Every May is tough – a reminder of years passed, of years together lost, or stolen.

“This year it is particularly poignant as we should be celebrating Madeleine’s 18th birthday. Enough said.”

They added: “We still receive so many positive words and good wishes despite the years that have gone by. It all helps and for that we are truly grateful – thank you.”

