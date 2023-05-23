A new search for Madeleine McCann started today (May 23). Police divers have arrived at a reservoir just a 45-minute drive from the Portuguese resort she disappeared from in 2007.

Today’s joint search by German and Portuguese police is the first official search of the waters of the Arade Dam, near Silves. Scotland Yard are also said to have flown out to observe.

However, back in 2008, following a tip-off, lawyer Marcos Aragao Correia led the original search of the waters. And he has said that cops will need a “miracle” to uncover the remains of Madeleine.

Kate and Gerry McCann’s daughter was aged just three when she went missing.

Speaking to The Sun, Correia said he organised the search after feeling “ignored” by police as he shared his tip-off. He claimed he received intel from an “underworld” contact. They alleged Madeleine had been dumped in a “deserted late with murky waters”.

After 16 years, only a miracle could now find Madeleine McCann’s remains.

His search was never officially linked to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann. And, before running out of cash for the private search, which he funded through donations, Correia did find some suspicious items. This including a 17ft length of cord and strips of tape.

He claimed: “The clues I received shortly after Madeleine disappeared pointed to her having been kidnapped, raped and murdered and her body thrown into a lake in the Algarve.”

In the years that have passed, Correia has been critical of how the Portuguese police have handled the case. He alleged this week: “We cannot count on the state, especially the Portuguese State, to help us if something bad happens to our children. There is clearly the example of Madeleine McCann, abandoned at the highest level by the Portuguese state, and her parents, clearly innocent, persecuted.”

The search is thought to have been mounted after a tip-off that prime suspect Christian Brueckner had visited the area.

However, offering his opinion on how he thinks the new search will go, Correia delivered bad news to those working at the scene, as well as those hoping for closure.

“After 16 years, only a miracle could now find Madeleine McCann’s remains. That’s all I have to say,” he then stated.

