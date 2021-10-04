The parents of Madeleine McCann are reportedly worried prime suspect Christian B won’t confess to any crimes he has committed.

Reports claim that Kate and Gerry McCann fear that he will continue to evade justice.

What did the parents of Madeleine McCann reportedly say?

The convicted sex offender was named as Maddie‘s potential abductor in June 2020.

However, despite being in prison for a string of offences, he has still not been questioned about the incident in Portugal in 2007.

A McCann family source told The Sun newspaper: “Police don’t tell us what’s going on, we’re in the dark because it’s an ongoing investigation.

“But if it is him, and there’s no direct and conclusive evidence he may never say a word. He’s not saying a word now.

“He’s locked up for other crimes, so at least he’s in the best place – in jail.”

Madeleine McCann parents fear they will never know the truth

The source went on to say that the family doesn’t know what evidence the police have.

They fear that they will “never know” what happened to Maddie, and that they “keep hoping after all these years”.

This is the first time the family have spoken about the suspect.

Even though they issued a press statement at the time he became a suspect, Kate and Gerry did not mention him by name.

What happened to Madeleine McCann?

Three-year-old Maddie disappeared from the family’s holiday apartment in Praia Da Luz in Portugal.

Since 2007, the case has become one of the most high-profile and perplexing investigations in recent British history.

Despite numerous leads and dead-ends, the naming of Christian B last year marked a significant breakthrough.

And Kate, 10 years on from Maddie’s disappearance in 2017, told Sky News: “There is still hope.”