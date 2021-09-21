Madeleine McCann’s mother Kate ‘returns to NHS frontline to help fight COVID’

In the latest Madeleine McCann news, her mother Kate has returned to work on the NHS frontline.

The former GP is apparently “throwing herself back into work” as a doctor in Leicester to help fight coronavirus.

Kate previously quit her job to search for her missing daughter, who vanished from a holiday apartment in Portugal in 2007.

Madeleine McCann news: Kate returns to work

While Kate stepped down from her job, husband Gerry is still a consultant cardiologist and a professor of cardiac imagery.

Now, the mum-of-three has reportedly returned back to work herself.

A family source told The Sun: “Kate’s back working as a doctor. She’s helping out at her local hospitals now and not doing any surgery work.

She has thrown herself back into a full time job

“She has thrown herself back into a full time job to assist others in need.

“There’s such a demand for qualified medics during these unprecedented times.”

Kate and Gerry have continued to search for Madeleine ever since her disappearance 14 years ago.

Meanwhile, it comes shortly after Madeleine’s prime suspect recently hit the headlines.

Earlier this month, it was reported Christian Brueckner was being investigated for five other crimes.

These include a sex attack on a 10-year-old girl, as well as the murder of a teen in Belgium.

He’s also reportedly being considered as a suspect in the disappearance of a five-year-old girl dubbed the “German Maddie”.

Brueckner is also said to be a suspect in the rape of a 20-year-old woman in Portugal in 2004.

German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters confirmed the news.

Who is Madeleine’s prime suspect?

Police named Brueckner as the only suspect in the Madeleine case last year.

He has denied any involvement in the crime.

The suspect is currently being held in a high security prison in Germany.

ED! has contacted Kate McCann’s representative for comment.

