Julia Wandelt, the girl who claimed to be Madeleine McCann, issues ‘shameful’ plea for help

Julia Wandelt, the girl who claimed she could be Madeleine McCann, has issued a “shameful” plea for help.

It comes after Julia left America and celebrity psychic Dr Fia Johansson to return to her boyfriend and cat in Poland. After she left the States, Julia and Dr Fia have been at loggerheads. The two women are now embroiled in a war of words on social media.

Over the Easter weekend, Julia issued a statement revealing she needs a good lawyer and a therapist. And she’s pleaded with her supporters for their help, despite admitting that doing so makes her feel “shameful”.

Julia is back in Poland after DNA results showed she wasn’t Madeleine McCann (Credit: GoGetFunding)

‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia Wandelt pleads for help

Posting on her Instagram Stories, Julia said: “I feel so shameful asking you for this kind of help but I need to find good lawyer, therapist… I really need your help but if you don’t want to help I will understand.”

Julia then revealed that she’s started a GoGetFunding page. She continued: “I created this fundraiser because many kind people wrote to me that I should do this because it’s a possibility for me to pay for lawyer and therapy. Thank you and please. Don’t be rude. I aways refused taking money but I know that many of you want to help me and… [two sad emojis and a heart emoji].”

She then shared a link to the page. At the time of writing Julia had received under a dozen donations totalling €230, or £200.

‘It’s been an overwhelming time for me’

Julia shared a number of new pictures on the fundraising site, along with text that explained in more detail why she has decided to ask her supporters for money.

She said: “Hi, I am creating this fundraiser to help myself. Many people told me that I should do this but I refused because I didn’t want to make people saying that I’m a liar or just a bad person but I decided to ask you for help. I need your help.

I am being met with vicious untrue statements and outright lies pertaining to my character.

“I understand the media frenzy surrounding this has been hectic and overwhelming for everyone. It has also been an awfully overwhelming time for me, I’m 21 year old girl, I’ve been through a lot in my young life.”

Julia wants to employ a good lawyer and therapist, she said (Credit: GoGetFunding)

‘I am being met with vicious untrue statements’

She then went on to make unsubstantiated claims about Dr Fia and her trip Stateside. Julia then added: “Whilst over there, I went through a tough time which in turn resulted in me being even more isolated and distrusting of others. Now I’m at home in Poland and trying to return to a somewhat normal life with my boyfriend and my lovely cat Monte – I am being met with vicious untrue statements and outright lies pertaining to my character.”

Julia continued: “I need to get back on my feet. I need to be able to get myself to a place where I can return to the work force and thrive in the career I choose. In order to do that I need support around me such as lawyers and professionals. Most importantly, I really want to be happy and safe and work through all I was subjected to in youth and young adulthood. Alongside this, while in the States felt I had a reality shift in what I am most passionate about in life. I want to help people, and possibly go back to school. Getting me back on my feet will be the beginning of this.”

‘I am Madeleine McCann girl Julia declares ‘every little helps’

She then added: “Many people want to know how to help, and have reached out to do so. I was declining offers and not wanting to take people’s money, but many people wrote me and they said that creating this would be very helpful for me and hopefully I can start working towards getting me on my feet where I can then make certain decisions for myself. I may choose to retain some legal advice, which of course is costly. Every little helps, and will be so genuinely appreciated.

“Support and help I have received over the last few days have been overwhelming and beautiful. I am so extremely grateful for each person who has reached out,” she concluded.

Dr Fia has previously claimed that neither she nor Julia received any payment for their interviews. Nor were they paid for the Dr Phil appearance, it’s claimed.

