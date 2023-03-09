The real reason ‘I am Madeleine McCann‘ girl Julia Wandelt has been unable to prove her identity through DNA test results has been revealed by her rep.

Earlier this week Julia jetted to California with private investigator and celebrity psychic Dr Fia Johansson.

And now Dr Fia has revealed the real reason Julia is still waiting for DNA test results that’ll help to confirm if she is or isn’t missing Madeleine McCann.

Dr Fia Johanssen has revealed why Julia is being denied a DNA test in Poland (Credit: Instagram)

What’s the hold up with the ‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl’s DNA test results?

Speaking to The Sun, Dr Fia claimed that, back in Poland, Julia has “nobody”.

She has previously claimed that her current family have “shunned” her for allegedly giving false hope to Kate and Gerry McCann.

As a result, it’s alleged Julia’s family have refused to do a DNA test with her.

Dr Fia claimed: “The situation in Poland is she has nobody. Her family won’t talk to her. We have asked her family for a DNA test but her mother blocked her and they refused to even take our calls.”

The country where Maddie is missing from – Portugal – would have to force Poland to look at it.

She then revealed the reason her family can’t be forced to take part in a DNA test with Julia.

Dr Fia explained: “We can’t get a court order to force them to because there is a law against it in Poland. We went to the police in Poland to report her concerns she may be Madeleine McCann but they said they do not have any investigations about any missing persons outside the country.

“The country where Maddie is missing from – Portugal – would have to force Poland to look at it. So the police cannot say whether she is Madeleine or not Madeleine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Fia Johansson (@persianmedium)

Who is ‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia Wandelt?

Julia first gained notoriety on social media in mid-February.

She posted in the True Crime Room Facebook page sharing her concerns that she could be Madeleine McCann.

Julia also shared her traumatic back story. These included claims she had been abused as a child.

However, her claims reportedly led to death threats.

There were also allegations from Dr Fia that paedophiles were attempting to lure Julia to hotels and even out of the country.

She even alleged that there was a “price on her head“.

Dr Fia whisked Julia Stateside amid fears for her safety.

She has since said the girl’s wellbeing has always been her “number one priority”.

Read more: ‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia Wandelt urged to show ’empathy’ to the McCanns

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.