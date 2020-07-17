Lucy Mecklenburgh weight loss secrets revealed - how new mum lost four stone in four months

Former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh has revealed her incredible weight loss after becoming a mum.

The former reality star, 28, gave birth to her first child, son Roman, in March.

And she's lost an impressive four stone since. Four stone in just four months!

Let's take a look at how she has achieved this huge weight loss milestone...

What are Lucy Mecklenburgh's weight loss tips?

Lucy and her partner Ryan Thomas welcomed their first child together in March and she's already shed the baby weight.

She says her weight loss is down to sensible eating and no fad diets.

Lucy regularly shares her meals with her fans (Credit: Instagram @lucymeck1)

Taking to her Instagram stories she said that both healthy eating and breast feeding have contributed to her weight loss.

She also said that she is not following any particular diet - other than a nutritious one.

Addressing her 1.7 million Instagram followers, she wrote: "A lot of people are asking me about my diet after Roman, but the answer is I’m not on one.

Lucy opened up about her weight loss post pregnancy (Credit: Instagram @lucymeck1)

"I eat three balanced meals a day, lots of water when I breast feed and a few snacks e.g. oat cookies, hummus, rice cakes, half an avocado.

She went on to add: "No fads, no slimming pills, no laxatives teas/ coffees and absolutely NO MEAL REPLACEMENT SHAKES!!!”"

Does Lucy Mecklenburgh follow a fitness regime?

Lucy was known for being quite the gym buff prior to her pregnancy.

However, she says she has only been doing light exercise since giving birth.

Lucy with her partner Ryan Thomas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Again taking to Instagram, she shared: "I do lots of walking and light exercises & stretches on @resultswithbump. And I’ve lost 4 stone!"

Results with Bump is an exercise and diet plan fronted by Lucy. A subscription includes full workouts and recipes for both during and after pregnancy.

While Lucy may seem like she is absolutely winning at postnatal life, she has also admitted to struggling.

On Instagram she admitted that it has been particularly difficult becoming a first-time mum during the coronavirus pandemic.

She shared: "I adore my son, every time I look at him I can’t believe I made this perfect baby boy and when he smiles and laughs my heart bursts with love."

"BUT I’ve really struggled now for 3 months maybe heightened by lockdown."

How refreshing to see a celebrity mum be so open about motherhood, highs and lows - and to share her tips and experience!

Are you as amazed as we are by Lucy's results? Share your thoughts with us on Facebook @EntertainmentDailyFix.