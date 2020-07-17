Coronation Street star Simon Gregson leaves fans in stitches with 'new summer look'

Coronation Street star Simon Gregson, who plays Steve McDonald, has left his fans in stitches with his 'new summer look'.

The actor posted a video to his Twitter, which showed his face morphed on to Shakira's during her music video for Whenever, Wherever.

New summer look pic.twitter.com/tkmgf1j07E — simon gregson (@simongregson123) July 17, 2020

The video left his followers in fits of laughter.

His Corrie co-star Rob Mallard, who plays Daniel Osbourne, wrote: "I can't unsee this. Nor would I want to."

Jack P. Shepherd, who plays David Platt, wrote: "[Bleep] amazing."

One fan wrote: "Wow you look good as a woman" with laughing emojis.

A second added: "Suits you" with a laughing emoji.

Simon Gregson: Returning to Coronation Street after having coronavirus

Coronation Street resumed filming last month. It is believed Simon has returned to work after his battle with coronavirus earlier this year.

Simon had coronavirus earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

But, he appears to have made a full recovery and gave away his classic car and motorcycle to NHS workers, amid the pandemic.

New summer look.

Recently the actor spent some quality time with his dad, doing some welding.

Coronation Street: Steve's storyline

Although Coronation Street had to stop production for three months, the ITV soap continued to air.

At the moment, Simon's alter ego is facing every parents worst nightmare as his son Oliver has been diagnosed with terminal mitochondrial disease.

Leanne and Steve were told their son would never recover and the illness is life limiting.

Oliver is terminally ill (Credit: ITV)

Today (Friday, July 17th) it was revealed that character Natasha Blakeman would be returning, as a part of this storyline.

As Oliver's stepdad, Nick will begin to feel increasingly sidelined as Leanne and Steve are forced to make difficult decisions about their son's treatment.

But he ends up running into his former flame Natasha at the hospital. Will Nick's encounter cause issues for him and Leanne?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

