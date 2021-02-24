Lucy Mecklenburgh has revealed on Instagram the moment she had to take her baby son Roman to the doctors after he choked on apple.

The former TOWIE star shared her experience on her Instagram Stories to ask her fans for advice.

Sharing a photo of Roman cuddling her, Lucy wrote: “This morning Roman choked on a little piece of apple, he managed to clear it himself but spent two hours gagging, being sick, and bringing up thick saliva.

Lucy revealed son Roman choked on a little piece of apple (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What did Lucy Mecklenburgh say?

“He’s just not himself, I think it must be the acid irritating his throat and shock.

“He’s not eaten breakfast, and lunch he put in his mouth, gagged, and spat it all out.

“From anyone’s experience, is this just fear? I’m worried he’s really hungry but too scared to eat.”

Lucy took Roman to the doctors (Credit: Instagram Stories)

She added in another post: “We did go to the GP and he suggested A&E if he continued to refuse fluids.

“But he has finally had a bottle of water and breast fed, just won’t eat solids.”

He’s been napping for ages, think he’s worn out bless him.

Lucy later shared a video as she discussed the terrifying moment.

The star admitted she was checking on Roman “every 15 minutes” as he took a nap.

She continued: “It was awful. It went on for two hours.

Lucy said the moment was “awful” and “scary” (Credit: Instagram Stories)

“Just him bringing up saliva and being sick then being fine, and suddenly starting gagging and bringing more up. It all escalated.”

Lucy added: “He’s been napping for ages, think he’s worn out bless him.

“It was scary and I am worried about if he’s going to eat now because I put lunch in front of him and he had a little bit and just gagged and spat it out.

“I am a little bit concerned that he might be off his food. But the main thing is he’s okay.

“I’m hoping when he gets up from his nap, he’s back to his old happy self.”

