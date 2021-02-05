Lucy Mecklenburgh shares her ‘worries’ as she admits she gained four stone during her pregnancy

Lucy Mecklenburgh has opened up on her weight loss journey since giving birth to son Roman.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star, 29, addressed her weight loss during a fan Q+A on Instagram.

In the post, Lucy explained she previously weighed over 13 stone just before giving birth.

Lucy Mecklenburgh has opened up on her weight loss journey (Credit: Instagram Story/lucymeck1)

What did Lucy Mecklenburgh say?

However, she has now slimmed down to nine stone – 11 months after welcoming her tot with fiancé Ryan Thomas.

Alongside a lengthy explanation, Lucy shared a picture of herself just two weeks after giving birth.

Weight gain is inevitable!

She wrote: “I wasn’t going to answer this but actually I get worried with the amount of DM’s I get asking how I ‘controlled my weight while pregnant’ or women terrified of gaining weight while pregnant.”

The mum-of-one went on to list her weight at different stages of her pregnancy.

The reality star has lost four stone (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, she said: “Weight gain is inevitable. You are growing a human & there’s so many other changes to your body!

“Water, placenta and huge boobs!”

How has Lucy lost weight?

Since giving birth to son Roman last year, Lucy has been open about her weight loss journey.

The reality star previously admitted to eating balanced meals in order to keep in shape.

Meanwhile, she is known for her successful fitness programme Results With Lucy, which she often credits for helping her keep in shape.

Back in September, Lucy said: “A lot of people are asking me about my diet after Roman, but the answer is, I’m not on one.

“I eat three balanced meals a day, lots of water when I breast feed and a few snacks e.g. oat cookies, hummus, rice cakes, half an avocado.”

However, Lucy says she doesn’t feel pressure to stay on top of her healthy lifestyle.

Lucy and Ryan welcomed Roman last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking to the Mail Online, Lucy explained: “It is important to stay fit and healthy to have some me-time, but when you have a newborn, you just want to sleep and spend time with your child.

“Priorities do change, I don’t have time to train four times a week like I used to, but that’s fine. My life is different now, Roman is my priority, not the gym!”

Lucy’s recent post follows shortly after she revealed she was labelled “fat” by trolls.

At the time, the star didn’t fire back at the messages but instead just shared a string of laughing face emojis.

