Lucy Mecklenburgh has revealed she was called “fat” by trolls in horrible messages.

The new mum, who has son Roman with fiancé Ryan Thomas, shared screen grabs of the messages to her Instagram Stories as she hit back the posts.

In one message, a troll told Lucy: “Cover up while breastfeeding. It’s [expletive] disgusting. Dirty cow. Poor little boy.”

Lucy Mecklenburgh called “fat” by trolls in horrible messages (Credit: Instagram Stories)

In another message, the troll responded to a photo of Lucy wearing a crop top.

The person wrote: “Omg you are so fat.”

Meanwhile, another troll sent Lucy a message which said: “You have one child get a grip of yourself.”

At the time, Lucy didn’t fire back at the messages but instead just shared a string of laughing face emojis.

Lucy slammed by trolls for sharing photos of her breastfeeding (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Lucy Mecklenburgh hits back at trolls

However, on Thursday (January 14), Lucy responded to the messages after receiving support from her fans.

She said: “I just wanted to say a thank you to all those of you who have messaged me lovely DMs after I posted what those two horrible trolls wrote to me.

“One of the main reasons I wanted to put it out there was because I think that a lot of people are scared of being too open and honest.

“You’re sort of putting yourself out there for people to say really horrible, nasty, personal things.”

Lucy said people shouldn’t be trolled for “being honest” about their lives (Credit: Instagram Stories)

She continued: “If you don’t show that much of your life and just a lovely photo here and there, you’re less likely to get attacked and that puts people off.”

Lucy went on to say she enjoys following Instagram accounts which show the “realities of motherhood”.

The star added: “We shouldn’t be trolled for being honest!!!!”

