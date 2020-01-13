Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas have a name they 'love' for their baby boy

They're expecting their first baby together and now Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas have revealed that they have a name they "love" for the tot.

Last year, the couple revealed that they were due to become parents to a bouncing baby boy.

He is due to make his arrival next month.

Lucy has revealed that she and Ryan have a name they like for their little boy (Credit: Splash News)

Speaking to OK!, Lucy revealed that the pair have liked the name since they discovered they were having a baby together.

Read more: Thom Evans shares steamy selfie with girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger

She said: "We’ve got a name we have both loved since the beginning, but I think we want to see him first to make sure it works.”

We’ve got a name we have both loved since the beginning, but I think we want to see him first to make sure it works.

Lucy has also praised "supportive" Ryan, who she said has been "really good" throughout her pregnancy.

In the early stages of pregnancy, Lucy was pretty poorly – and she revealed that Ryan was her chief cheerleader.

She said: "He tells me all the time: 'You’re so amazing. Women are so amazing!' He’s sick once a year and he’s like: 'It’s horrendous. I don’t know how you are doing this!' He always gets me anything I need."

Read more: "Insecure" Lisa George reveals she hasn't lost any weight during DOI training

However, it turns out the former Coronation Street star may not be the best birthing partner as Lucy revealed he is rather impatient.

She said: "I think he’ll be really good at supporting me, but it’s hard for men because I think they feel a bit helpless. He won’t like seeing me in pain, I know that. He’s quite an impatient person so I’m just hoping this baby doesn’t take three days to come out!"

View this post on Instagram Caption this.... A post shared by Lucy Mecklenburgh (@lucymeck1) on Nov 10, 2019 at 7:37am PST

Ryan is already dad to 11-year-old daughter Scarlett with his ex-girlfriend, Corrie star Tina O'Brien.

Lucy recently revealed that she's gained more than two stone in weight during her pregnancy, something she said she was embracing.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.