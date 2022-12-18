Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon has opened up about the “massive sacrifices” she’s made for her family – and it certainly seems as if she has no regrets.

Martine and husband Jack McManus are parents to one child, a seven-year-old son named Rafferty.

And she’s unapologetic about the roles she’s turned down as she prioritised both her health and the wellbeing of her family.

Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon on ‘sacrifices’

Martine admitted that she feels you “don’t have to be busy all the time in order to be successful”.

As a result, she is very choosy about the acting roles she takes on.

And a lot of this is because of her son Rafferty.

She told OK!: “We have a rule in our house, and there have been massive sacrifices along the way, but we’ve always said family first.”

Martine added: “Rafferty is precious to us and what’s the point of me having him if I’m not there for the key moments in his life?”

She added that she’s been offered cameo roles, which she’s “happy to do”.

However, she added: “But when you’re filming a movie you’re there 17 hours a day when you could be with your child. And I just literally pine for him.”

‘Big sign’ as she prepared to quit acting

It’s not the first time in Martine’s career that she’s taken a step back.

She suffered major burn-out following the stage production of My Fair Lady and was considering throwing in the towel.

Until she got a call from Love Actually boss Richard Curtis.

Martine said that, at the time, she’s decided to give up on acting.

Rafferty is precious to us and what’s the point of me having him if I’m not there for the key moments in his life?

She’d worked from the age of 17, playing EastEnders’ Tiffany Mitchell.

Martine said it was a “relentless” schedule and there was a lot of “pressure”.

She admitted that she “battled exhaustion” and “felt unwell”.

However, she added that if she was meant to stay in the industry, she’d get a “big sign”.

The Christmas movie came calling for the actress, with Martine starring alongside Hugh Grant.

The pair remain friends to this day, Martine also admitted.

‘He keeps me keeping on’

Martine readily admits that son Rafferty is her world.

After her brother died suddenly earlier this year, Martine credited her son with keeping her going.

Posting on Instagram, she said: “This little monkey needs me no matter what… He keeps me keeping on.”

Martine added: “Rafferty is on half term now so it will be nice to relax a little with the every day routine and go with the flow a bit.”

