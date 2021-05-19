Louise Thompson has revealed she is pregnant just months after suffering from a devastating miscarriage.

The Made In Chelsea star announced the news on Instagram, as she shared a sweet snap alongside fiancé Ryan Libbey.

In the post, Louise detailed how the journey hasn’t been easy for the couple after previously losing a baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Thompson (@louise.thompson)

Louise Thompson pregnant: What did the star share?

Louise, 31, shared a trio of photos of herself and Ryan.

The couple happily posed in the snaps, as the reality star held up her 12 week ultrasound.

Meanwhile, she started her post by saying the past few months had been “challenging”.

Louise shared: “I thought I’d have all sorts of creative ways to deliver this information but the truth is the last 12 weeks have been quite challenging. Unlike last time, Ryan and I haven’t documented our journey at all.

The last 12 weeks have been quite challenging

“I’ve hardly taken any pictures or videos for fear that something might happen. I’ve also felt like [bleep]. I never knew that fatigue or ‘flatness’ like this existed in pregnancy.

“There are no before and after snaps, no week to week transformations or fun reveal videos with friends and family leading a trail of buns to an oven. Instead, there is a drawer filled with 10000000x billion gazillion pregnancy tests (shameless and expensive) and some sensitive conversations where we try not to get too excited.”

Louise Thompson has revealed she is pregnant (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Made In Chelsea 10th anniversary: Where are Cheska Hull and the original cast now?

Furthermore, Louise went on to praise long term partner Ryan, 30.

In addition, she penned: “I am really pleased to be able to share our lovely news with you all. I want to try to relax a smidge and to be able to enjoy the journey as I’m informed it will be over in a flash.

“The truth is I might have waited a little longer to share, but I don’t think I could have hidden the news for much longer. There is absolutely ZERO room left in this 5ft short torso for a growing bump except to push MASSIVELY outwards. It’s becoming very hard to hide.”

Louise opens up on dealing with hormones

The MIC star later went on to ask her followers for advice.

Louise continued: “Hormones are a thing of absolute madness and pregnancy coupled with ulcerative colitis has been a major killjoy and particularly anxiety inducing. Who’s experienced it?

“I’ve always been a firm believer that women are superhuman for what they put up with. I have even more reason to stand by that.”

Louise and Ryan shared the news on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Over the moon for you’

Meanwhile, Louise’s celebrity pals rushed to comment their support.

Davina McCall said: “Louise!!! I’ll DM you my number if I can help you in any way. I loved giving birth… so a lot further down the line I will treat you to my positive birth seminar.”

Zara McDermott shared: “I am so happy, proud, excited, and everything in between! You are going to be the BEST parents in the world!! Sam and I are SO excited. Love you both so much.”

Read more: Made In Chelsea stars Ollie Locke and Gareth’s surrogacy news

Jacqueline Jossa wrote: “Congrats to your beautiful little family.”

In addition, Louisa Lytton said: “Over the moon for you.”

The happy couple, who met in 2011 during a PT session, got engaged in 2018.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.