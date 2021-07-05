Louise Redknapp has treated her Instagram followers to a series of sizzling snaps from a past music video.

The 46-year-old former Eternal star looked incredible as she posed up a storm in the behind-the-scenes photos.

Marking the second anniversary of her video, Lead Me On, Louise gave fans a look into the filming process.

What did Louise Redknapp share on Instagram?

In the first photo, Louise was seen sitting on the edge of a bed in a stunning silk maxi dress.

The remaining snaps went on to show the singer at various points in the video.

She also included a small snippet of the song, taken from her album Heavy Love.

Alongside the post, Louise added: “Why’d you lead me on… Happy 2nd Birthday ‘Lead Me On’ still such a feel good summer song.

“I loved filming this video in Portugal back in 2019, here’s a few behind the scenes pics from when we shot in a gorgeous abandoned manor house.”

Plenty of fans rushed to comment on the post.

Louise Redknapp shared a series of music video photos on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One said: “You absolutely stunning lady.”

A second gushed: “You are gorgeous.”

In addition, a third shared: “Ohhhhh my fave track of the album.”

Meanwhile, Louise’s celebrity pals also shared their support.

Spice Girls star Emma Bunton added a series of flame emojis.

Furthermore, Martine McCutcheon said: “There she is!!”

Louise dropped the music video back in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Louise been up to?

Meanwhile, Louise’s post follows weeks after it was confirmed Jamie Redknapp is set to become a dad again.

The former footballer is currently expecting his first child with model girlfriend, Frida Andersson.

Louise and ex-husband Jamie already share sons Charley, 16, and Beau, 12.

According to reports, the mum-of-two was “knocked sideways” after finding out about Frida’s pregnancy.

At the time, a source told OK! magazine: “Louise was knocked sideways by the news. Jamie didn’t tell her directly, she found out through family.

“She’s happy for them both and says life goes on but at the same time, she’s shocked by how quickly he’s moved on and that he’ll be a new dad again at nearly 50. A new baby is always a joy but she is concerned at how it will impact their family dynamic.”

