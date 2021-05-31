The Masked Dancer saw Louise Redknapp revealed as Flamingo last night (Sunday May 30) – and social media is awash with theories about who else is under a mask!

Singer Louise was identified correctly by Jonathan Ross on the panel before her unmasking. But despite her early exit from the ITV competition, Louise clearly loved being in the pink for The Masked Dancer.

She explained after the show: “I love to dance. And after such a tough year of lockdown I thought: ‘I just need to get out of the house!'”

Flamingo was revealed to be Louise Redknapp on The Masked Dancer (Credit: The Masked Dancer UK YouTube)

Louise surprises her own family with Flamingo reveal!

But it wasn’t just Wossy’s fellow panelists Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Oti Mabuse that were left open-mouthed with surprise. Louise secretly filmed her oblivious youngest son’s reaction to her unmasking as they watched last night’s episode.

I just needed to get out of the house!

The former Eternal star then shared a clip of 12-year-old Beau’s disbelief with her social media followers. However, she did have to give Beau a nudge to look up. That’s because, in the moment, he seemed more engrossed in his phone.

“I don’t think Beau was expecting to see me then,” Louise laughed on Twitter.

She went on explain: “He was more interested in TikTok!”

Masked Dancer theories

Fans had a ball speculating which celebs are involved following the first episode which saw Viper (Jordan Banjo) depart.

Social media theories included Heather Mills, Alan Carr and Liz Hurley performing as Beetroot, Zip, Knickerbocker Glory, Llama and Scarecrow.

But who could be under the masks as Beagle, Carwash, Frog, Rubber Chicken, and Squirrel?

Who is Beagle?

Beagle mentioned about receiving a “first pair of boots” and also that he had flown planes before.

For some on social media, this seemed to indicate that Alexander Armstrong could be the mystery boogier. But others reckoned that Ray Quinn might be under the mask.

Wossy got it right! (Credit: The Masked Dancer UK YouTube)

Who is Carwash?

Here are some clues given about Carwash’s identity that may or may not be relevant. A red Ferrari, a ‘busted’ car wash sign, they’re ready to ‘pop bubbles’, they like to perform and they’re ready to ‘let it shine’.

Could it be Busted’s Matt Willis? Or Take That’s Jason Orange? Or maybe car lover Jay Kay from Jamiroquai?

Who is Frog?

Several clues were given about Frog, including that they are someone who has ‘tales to tell’. A Hollywood film contract, a diary room reference and making a ‘big splash’ were also mentioned. As were an American accent and the colours red, blue and yellow.

The diary room reference immediately had Twitter fans thinking about ex Big Brother presenter Emma Willis. Or could Davina be pulling double duty?

Carol Vorderman was a top pick with the judges due to Frog’s figure. And the sight of fields in Frog’s hype video had some wondering whether field-frolicker Theresa May could be involved.

Louise has departed but there are plenty of Masked Dancer theories out there (Credit: Instagram @louiseredknapp)

Who is Rubber Chicken?

Strictly winner Bill Bailey is a popular pick to be unveiled as Rubber Chicken, because rubber chickens love to dance. Comedy fave Bob Mortimer was also mentioned due to a rubber chicken being a comedian’s punchline. And the sight of dogs in the hype video has meant others reckon Paul O’Grady could be in the running.

Other clues relating to Rubber Chicken include: always being chased, a slapstick comedy song and the playing of a piano.

And the mask is off! (Credit: Instagram @louiseredknapp)

Who is Squirrel?

Squirrel performed along to Taylor Swift hit Shake It Off. Viewers were also told they’ve got “street cred”, impersonate people and were ‘TV royalty from an early age’.

Celebs identified on Twitter as being potential Squirrel candidates include: Maisie Smith and Emily Atack.

Who’re your picks?

– The Masked Dancer returns to ITV tonight (Monday May 31) at 7.30pm.

