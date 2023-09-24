Blow for Louise Redknapp after new romance is revealed as star pulls out of Eternal reunion

Louise Redknapp has been handed a blow days after revealing she’d found new love with a hunky new boyfriend.

The star was reportedly gearing up for a lucrative Eternal reunion tour next year, however, she has now had to pull out after two of the original band members allegedly refused to perform at Pride or any LGBTQ+ festivals.

The tour would’ve been the first time all four girls – Louise, Kelle Bryan and sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett – had performed together since Louise left the band in 1995.

However, Louise’s management has confirmed she will no longer join the tour over unconfirmed allegations that Easther and Vernie “can’t support the LGBTQ community now it has an alliance with the trans community”.

Louise pulls out of Eternal reunion tour

Louise’s rep Simon Jones claimed to the Daily Mail: “A message was sent to the team putting together the Eternal reunion stating that if it was to go ahead, neither Vernie nor Easther would perform at Pride shows or LGBTQ+ festivals. Louise is a huge supporter and ally of the LGBTQ+ community. Both herself and Kelle told the duo they would not work with anyone who held these views. And, as such, the reunion as a four would not be going ahead.”

He continued: “The team behind the proposed Eternal reunion are gay – including management, PR and tour promoter, and neither myself nor any of the team would work with artists who held such views about the trans community.”

It’s thought Kelle Bryan, a Loose Women panellist, has pulled out for the same reasons. Reports suggest the tour will go ahead with Easther and Vernie.

Louise and Kelle have been widely praised on social media over the decision. “So much love for you supporting the LGBTQI+ community,” said one on a post Louise shared about Eternal’s 30th anniversary four days ago. “Is it true about the tour?” another asked.

Louise hasn’t commented on the reports herself. However, she captioned the Instagram post, featuring images and videos of the girls in the heyday: “Happy 30th Anniversary to my Eternal girls Kelle, Easther and Vernie. And most importantly THANK YOU to each and every one of you that has been there with us from day 1 buying every record, coming to every show and being so supportive over the last 30 years.”

Singer Louise Redknapp dating new boyfriend

Louise, who has performed at many Pride events over the years, recently went public with her new boyfriend.

Armed Forces hunk Drew Michael is nine years Louise’s junior. She commented in an interview that it was “all good” with her new beau.

The news came six years after her split from her footballer husband Jamie.

ED! has contacted reps for Louise, Kelle and Vernie for comment. Our emails to Easther’s listed reps bounced back and a link to her website on X doesn’t work.

