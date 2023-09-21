Louise Redknapp confirms romance with armed forces hunk – and he’s nine years younger

Singer Louise Redknapp has confirmed she has a new boyfriend following her divorce from footballer Jamie Redknapp. The couple got divorced in 2019 but announced their split two years prior in 2017.

Louise, 48, and Jamie, 50 tied the knot in June 1998 and remained married for 19 years. They share two teenage sons, Charlie, 19, and Beau, 15, together.

Since divorcing the former Eternal star, Jamie has gotten remarried with model Frida Andersson, 38, and welcomed another child. Up until now, Louise remained single.

Louise and Jamie were married for 19 years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Louise confirms relationship with businessman Drew Michael

In new paparazzi photos, Louise was photographed leaving The Groucho Club in central London with her rumoured new partner, businessman Drew Michael. Due to ongoing speculation about her love life, the One Kiss From Heaven hitmaker has confirmed that she is no longer single.

“It’s so difficult with your personal life… it’s all good,” she exclusively told the Mirror. Following her well-documented marriage with Jamie in the press, Louise states that she will be keeping this relationship more low-key.

“Yeah, I’ve got nothing else to say on it, everything about it has already been written,” she added.

Earlier this year, Louise opened up about being there for her two sons after Jamie started a new family. “I’ve felt this as a mum and, to say this in the most sort of respectful way, my boys’ lives changed dramatically and then it changed again when obviously Jamie got married and had a family,” she said, adding: “Their life changed and I felt like I needed to be their one staple.”

Louise is reportedly dating businessman Drew Michael (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Louise’s new man is nine years younger

Jamie might have been two years older than Louise but it seems the new man in her life is nine years younger. According to The Daily Mail, Drew, 39, is the Chief Executive Officer at Overwatch Group.

He reportedly previously worked as a military officer as a Platoon Commander and a Fire Support Group Commander for the forces. Back in 2010, he was given a Mention in Despatches for his work with The Rifles as part of the Operational Honours and Awards List.

He currently supplies strategic war equipment to the Royal Marines and the British Army, according to reports.

Read more: Louise Redknapp fans stunned by her sons’ appearances in holiday photo: ‘Completely changed!’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.