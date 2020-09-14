Louis Smith is set to welcome his first child with girlfriend Charlie Bruce.

The former Olymypic gold medalist and Strictly Come Dancing winner, 31, revealed the happy news with fans on Instagram yesterday (September 13).

The star shared a sweet video of himself and Charlie at their gender reveal bash, with the pair expecting a baby girl.

Louis Smith is expecting his first child with girlfriend Charlie Bruce (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Louis Smith to become a dad

The clip showed the couple anxiously waiting before Louis popped a balloon to unveil pink confetti.

Sharing the news, he wrote: “Doing life on my terms. A big surprise and it’s amazing to be having a baby girl with my woman @charliebruce1990.

Life is full or ups and downs and right now we are taking an up.

“In this crazy time and during a global struggle I wish everyone a happy life and a world of positivity.

“Find the light in darkness’s and the hope at the end of a tunnel. Life is full or ups and downs and right now we are taking an up.”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Male pros ‘competing to partner with EastEnders actress Maisie Smith’

Charlie also broke the news on Instagram, writing: “‘We are so elated to announce that we are having a baby girl!! Due date 19.2.21.”

Louis’ celebrity pals rushed to congratulate the happy couple.

Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley wrote: “Yay Yay Yay Yay I’m over the moon for you both….what stunning news.”

Katya Jones added: “Massive congratulations my friends!!”

The former Strictly winner revealed the happy news on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kimberley Walsh commented: “Ah that’s amazing news congratulations.”

Meanwhile, AJ Pritchard shared: “Congratulations.”

Who is Louis Smith dating?

Louis and girlfriend Charlie first went public with their romance in February 2019.

The pair shared a loved-up couple’s photo while on a romantic holiday.

Read more: Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt announce their expecting first baby

The hunk previously dated former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh before finding love with his current partner.

In 2018, Louis broke the news he was retiring from gymnastics for a more permanent move to the theatre.

Louis said of his retirement: “It was a very tough decision. I think last year I had the mindset that given the time around now I’d get back into training and push towards 2020.

“Then certain situations arise, the qualification process has changed, there’s a very minuscule chance I’ll even qualify. I thought I’d give it a chance.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.