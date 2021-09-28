Louie Spence divides fans as he cooks his mum’s ashes after remains ‘turned to sludge’

Louie Spence has shocked fans on social media after cooking the ashes of his late mum on his Aga.

The 52-year-old choreographer explained that the ashes were “turning to sludge” in his garden, before he eventually took action.

Louie, who lost his beloved mum Pat in 2013, shared the process with fans on Instagram over the weekend.

Louie previously removed his mum’s ashes from the garden last Friday (September 24), due to heavy rainfall.

Filming in his kitchen, the dancer explained: “Mum drying out on the Aga. A lot of you are asking, ‘Why was she was so wet?’

“She was on a plinth in the garden. It was sealed but obviously the seal broke and all the water got in.

“One thing she didn’t like was swimming and she definitely didn’t like getting her hair wet.”

Louie showed his mum’s ashes in a floral pan, before picking up a handful to demonstrate the consistency.

He continued: “Then we will be able to pot her back in her urn. So yes, day number three – drying out mum.

Louie Spence has divided fans by cooking the ashes of his late mum (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“As you can see she turned from sludge – she’s coming back alive, not literally – into a lovely consistency.”

Meanwhile, Louie also doused his mother’s ashes in whisky during the process.

He shared: “She’s had a drop of whisky. Instead of having her on top of the AGA we’ve put her on a low heat to dry her out.

She’s coming back alive, not literally

“She’s been about 1,000 degrees when she was burnt the first time so I think it’ll be fine and she won’t know because she’ll be [bleeped] from the whisky we just put in there.”

Louie went on: “She’ll think she’s on holiday somewhere.”

However, fans were left divided over Louie’s social media posts.

Louie documented the process on social media – much to the surprise of fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Louie divides social media followers

Some followers were left giggling over the videos, with one saying: “Your mum must have been one funny lady. I’m sure she’s watching cracking up.”

A second added: “I actually went from laughing, to feeling sad and then thinking this beautiful.”

In addition, a third said: “Oh @louiespence! You can either laugh or cry at these things in life. I’m sure your mum will be laughing at you right now.”

A fourth wrote: “I absolutely love how you are treating her with respect, but also making her smile on the other side.”

Meanwhile, others couldn’t believe their eyes and criticised the TV star.

One commented: “I’m sorry but this is so wrong on so many levels.”

Another shared: “You’ve turned her into pâté!”

A third raged: “Seriously cannot believe that you think this is funny!!! Have some respect!!! I would be utterly devastated!!”

