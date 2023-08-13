Lottie Moss has set the record straight following rumours she has slept with married former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews.

In May, a TikTok video that claimed the pair hooked up at fellow reality star Jamie Lang’s wedding went viral – eventually reaching over 11 million people.

However, now Kate Moss’ sister Lottie has broken her silence on the situation. She said she did “party” with Spencer – who is married to Vogue Williams – but insists she did not sleep with him.

Lottie Moss responds to rumours she slept with Spencer Matthews

The claims emerged after Jamie and Sophie Habboo’s Marbella wedding, where Spencer was master of ceremonies. Spencer attended his pal’s big day without wife Vogue as she had a previous work commitment in Ireland.

Oh my God. It’s not true. It didn’t happen. Why would I bother addressing something that has no truth to it.

But in a new interview, Lottie has now hit back at claims she’s a “homewrecker”, branding the rumours “crazy”. Addressing the gossip, Lottie told Fabulous magazine, the claims are “Chinese whispers”.

Lottie said: “Oh my God. It’s not true. It didn’t happen. Why would I bother addressing something that has no truth to it.” Lottie added: “Everyone at that wedding knows it didn’t happen.”

The model went on to say due to the number of celebs on the guest list, she reckons people wanted some “gossip”.

Lottie Moss on Celebs Go Dating

In other Lottie Moss news, the TV star is gearing up for her Celebs Go Dating debut later this month. She will be joining the likes of Vanessa Feltz and Love Island star Chloe Burrows to date members of the public in a bid to find love.

Dating and love experts Anna Williamson and Paul Carrick Brunson will be back on hand to help the celebs.

Anna, 42, teased on her Instagram: “You’re in for a real treat this series…we’ve gone bigger and better, more dramatic and sexier than ever, there’s love, tears, tantrums, and plenty of action.” She noted that filming is still underway for the series to make it as “fresh” as possible. She then added how “it’s a series that’s going to be talked about that’s for sure”.

