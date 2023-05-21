Spencer Matthews attends Jamie Laing’s luxe Spanish wedding without wife Vogue after UK ceremony ‘snub’

Spencer Matthews has attended friend Jamie Laing‘s Spanish wedding ceremony – after being reportedly snubbed from the first.

The Made In Chelsea star was absent from his pal’s London wedding to Sophie Habboo. Spencer was on holiday at the time and subsequently revealed a mix-up over the invites.

But it seems Jamie has put things right, and Spencer has joined him for the ‘do – although wife Vogue wasn’t there.

Strictly star Jamie shared a series of snaps on Instagram of the wedding party. He wrote: “The calm before the wedding.”

Friends rushed to congratulate them, with Vogue Williams commenting: “I’m soooooo jealous.”

Why did Spencer Matthews not attend the London wedding?

Spencer was away on a planned holiday when Jamie and Sophie got married. Speaking on the Spencer & Vogue Podcast, the star subsequently brought up why he wasn’t at the nuptials.

He said: “I’m not here to whinge. I was not invited to this part of Jamie’s wedding, and neither was Vogue.”

Spencer and Vogue didn’t attend Jamie’s first wedding (Credit: ITV)

The star continued: “I’m being hammered for ‘snubbing’ my best friend’s wedding to go on holiday, and then posting about my holiday. I’m not here to [bleep] about my best friends but there’s been some serious miscommunication from him.

“I just want set the record straight, more than anything.”

Vogue added: “Sophie looked absolutely magnificent, we were absolutely thrilled for them, but we also did not know it was happening.”

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo’s wedding

It comes after images showed Jamie and Sophie standing outside Chelsea Registry Office in April, following their small ceremony. On his Instagram, Jamie gushed: “We got married!! England wedding done now bring on Spain!!”

Bride Sophie looked stunning in her mini bardot gown, which featured a corset bodice. She accessorised with a chic waterfall veil and bow. Sophie, 29, had her long blonde hair in loose waves with natural-looking makeup and gold jewellery. She finished the look off with white pointed heels and a silver anklet.

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo’s first wedding ceremony was in the UK (Credit: Splash News)

Carrying a small purple and white bouquet, Sophie donned a pair of sunglasses for the damp London weather.

Meanwhile, Jamie, 34, donned a pair of wayfarer-style sunglasses and a navy suit. The pair beamed as they left the registry office.

