Spencer Matthews hits out at Jamie Laing after being ‘hammered’ for ‘snubbing’ his wedding

Spencer Matthews has hit out at Jamie Laing after reportedly not receiving an invite to his wedding.

Made in Chelsea and Strictly Come Dancing star Jamie married his partner Sophie Habboo in an intimate ceremony recently. The couple tied the knot at Chelsea Registry Office after becoming engaged in 2021.

However, Jamie’s friend and co-star Spencer didn’t attend. And now he has said he didn’t receive an invite to the nuptials.

Spencer Matthews ‘not invited’ to Jamie Laing’s wedding

Spencer was instead on a planned holiday in Portugal when Jamie and Sophie married. Speaking on the Spencer & Vogue Podcast, the star addressed why he wasn’t at the nuptials.

I’m not here to whinge. I was not invited to this part of Jamie’s wedding, and neither was Vogue.

The star said: “I’m being hammered for ‘snubbing’ my best friend’s wedding to go on holiday, and then posting about my holiday. I’m not here to [bleep] about my best friends but there’s been some serious miscommunication from him.

“I just want set the record straight, more than anything. I’m not here to whinge. I was not invited to this part of Jamie’s wedding, and neither was Vogue.”

Vogue added: “Sophie looked absolutely magnificent, we were absolutely thrilled for them, but we also did not know it was happening.”

It comes after images showed Jamie and Sophie stood outside Chelsea Registry Office following their small ceremony. On his Instagram, Jamie gushed: “We got married!! England wedding done now bring on Spain!!”

Meanwhile, Sophie wrote on her Instagram: “Forever. 14.04.23.”

Jamie proposed to Sophie back in 2021. At the time, Jamie said on Instagram: “I couldn’t think of anything better than spending the rest of my life with you.”

Sophie added on her Instagram: “I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

