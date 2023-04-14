Congratulations are in order for Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, after the pair got married in an intimate ceremony.

The couple got engaged in 2021 and today (April 14) they tied the knot in a small ceremony at Chelsea Registry Office. It is their official and legal wedding before they jet off to Marbella for the main event.

Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing are all smiles after marrying at the registry office (Credit: Splash News)

Bride Sophie looked incredible in a mini bardot gown, featuring a corset bodice. She accessorised with a chic waterfall veil and oversized bow. Sophie, 29, wore her long blonde hair in loose waves with natural-looking makeup and understated gold jewellery. She also wore white pointed heels and a silver anklet.

And carrying a small purple and white bouquet, Sophie donned a pair of sunglasses for the damp London weather.

Meanwhile, Strictly star Jamie, 34, wore a pair of wayfarer-style sunglasses and a navy suit. The pair beamed as they left the registry office.

Jamie also took to his Instagram to share a photo from the “wedding lunch”. He wrote: “No better place to have our post wedding lunch!”

Sophie looks incredible in a short bardot-style dress and waterfall veil (Credit: Splash News)

Jamie initially rose to fame on Channel 4 reality show Made in Chelsea. He went on to compete on series 18 of BBC dance show Strictly Come Dancing, where he made it to the final.

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo engagement

Jamie popped the question back in 2021. They shared their happy news in a video, in which the MIC star’s partner looked visibly shocked and overjoyed.

In the sweet vid, Sophie covers her face. The camera zooms in on her, with the caption saying: “Mrs Laing-to-be.” The cute post also showed pictures of the couple snuggling in to each other at a bar with huge smiles on their faces.

Jamie wrote: “I couldn’t think of anything better than spending the rest of my life with you.”

Influencer Sophie posted on her own Instagram page. She wrote: “WE ARE GETTING MARRIED!!!!!!!!!!!! I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Jamie and Sophie first started dating back in 2019, with their first date on Made in Chelsea. After weeks of both of them saying they wanted to stay friends, they decided to become an item. They went on to get a puppy – Bobbie.

