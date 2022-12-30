Jamie Laing looks awkard on Lorraine
Jamie Laing rushed to hospital as health condition ‘got out of control’

He introduced his puppy just before Christmas

By Entertainment Daily

Strictly star Jamie Laing was taken to hospital for treatment after realising he’s allergic to his new puppy.

Jamie, 34, had excitedly posted about the new addition to the family, long-haired rescue Daschund Bobbie.

He and fiancée Sophie Habboo had spent their first Christmas as dog-parents together. All seemed to be going well, before Jamie’s asthma got ‘out of control’.

He was then taken into hospital and has been given treatment.

Jamie Laing in hospital

Influencer and businesswoman Sophie posted the news on her Instagram story.

Sophie, 29, wrote: “Sorry for the MIA on Instagram, had the most wonderful Christmas and I hope you all did as well.

“But Jamie has been in hospital for steroids as it turns out he’s allergic to the pup and his asthma has been out of control.

“So as you can imagine, I’ve been quite stressed for them. Going to the doctor tomorrow, so we will keep you all updated. But sending everyone all my love.”

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo on Lorraine
Jamie Laing and fiancée Sophie Habboo recently welcomed a pup (Credit: ITV)

Bobbie joins the family

Jamie, who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, had posted about the new puppy just last week.

He’d shared photos of him with his 1m followers looking completely smitten with his new fur baby.

Alongside a series of snaps of the dog in a puppy sling, he posted a photo of the three of them, and one of Bobbie curled up asleep.

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo pose for photos at NTAs
Jamie Laing announced their new arrival earlier this month (Credit: Splash News)

He captioned the post: “Welcome to the family little Bobbie.

“I’ve said no to a dog for a long time but finally had to give in to Sophie’s constant nagging.

“It’s peeing everywhere, pooping all over the place, she doesn’t know her name and ignores me, she sleeps all day and is awake during the night, wants to cuddle Sophie and not me but somehow I still find her pretty damn irresistible…

“Plus I get to choose her second name which probably was a big mistake, any ideas?”

