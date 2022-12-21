Strictly star Jamie Laing announces new family arrival: ‘I’ve finally had to give in’

Jamie Laing and partner Sophie Habboo have revealed a new family arrival, leaving their Instagram fans gushing.

Reality star Jamie, who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, shared a photo of his and partner Sophie’s puppy.

Jamie said that after Sophie’s “nagging”, he has given in and bought a pup!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Laing (@jamielaing)

Reality stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo

Alongside snaps of the adorable pooch, Jamie said: “Welcome to the family Little Bobbie.

“I’ve said no to a dog for a long time but finally had to give in to Sophie’s constant nagging.

“It’s peeing everywhere, pooping all over the place, she doesn’t know her name and ignores me, she sleeps all day and is awake during the night, wants to cuddle Sophie and not me but somehow I still find her pretty damn irresistible…

“Plus I get to choose her second name which probably was a big mistake, any ideas?”

Jamie Laing and Sophie have welcomed a little pup into their family (Credit: ITV)

Fans gushed over the puppy and left their name suggestions.

One person said: “Bobbie Boo is so cute for her… keep cuddling her Jamie, she will initially bond with one person more and then you just as much.

I’ve said no to a dog for a long time but finally had to give in to Sophie’s constant nagging.

“Good luck with the Puppy Pads they are good for toilet training, enjoy.”

Another wrote: “Second name – Dazzler.”

A third added: “What a wee beauty, you won’t regret it. Dogs over humans.”

The couple have gushed over their new addition (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Are Jamie and Sophie engaged?

Jamie and Sophie are engaged after he popped the question in 2021.

Last December, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram.

Jamie gushed at the time: “I couldn’t think of anything better than spending the rest of my life with you.”

Meanwhile, Sophie said: “WE ARE GETTING MARRIED!!!!!!!!!!!! I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Also last December, Jamie recalled a terrifying incident with Sophie which resulted in her being rushed to hospital following their engagement.

During an episode of his podcast, Private Parts, Jamie explained: “I got engaged and my fiancée nearly died.”

He said that after he and Sophie had celebrated their engagement, she had fallen ill in the night.

Speaking about Sophie throwing up, Jamie explained: “I clear her up and get her to the bathroom, we go downstairs and her lips are looking a little bit blue.”

Read more: Strictly pro Amy Dowden admits ‘hurt’ over ‘body shaming’ as she makes sad confession

He then rushed her to hospital after her oxygen levels dropped, adding: “Everyone was like, ‘you’ve got to sit and wait’, but she’s turning blue. Sophie was just crying tears into her face mask.

“I’ve never had fear like that in my life ever.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.