Strictly pro Amy Dowden admits ‘hurt’ over ‘body shaming’ as she makes sad confession

Strictly star Amy Dowden has opened up about the horrible body shaming comments she’s received throughout her career in an article for BBC News.

The dancer was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease when she was 11 years old and has suffered from symptoms and medication that changes her appearance.

However, Amy confessed that this meant that she has been a victim of body shaming from a very young age.

Strictly star Amy Dowden admits she’s ‘hurt’ over ‘body shaming’

In her new article for BBC News, Strictly Come Dancing pro Amy shared the impact of living with Crohn’s disease.

Amy has been suffering with Crohn’s disease ever since she was 11 years old and she admitted that it’s became a huge part of who she is.

But although Amy’s condition isn’t visible from the outside, some of the symptoms and medication can change the way the dancer looks.

This includes the steroids she takes which make her become bloated and put on weight.

She also admitted that she gets “really swollen eyes, terrible mouth ulcers, spots across my body and my skin”.

In the article, Amy heartbreakingly confessed that this has caused her to experience body shaming both online and in person.

Amy wrote: “I have experienced body shaming. I take steroids and it makes me put on weight.

“I’m taking eight steroids a day to keep me out of hospital. When people online say ‘she has thunder thighs’, it hurts.”

Amy then revealed an experience she had where she wanted to “run off and cry” instead of dance due to the horrible comments she received about her body.

The dancer recalled doing a dance competition when she was 19 or 20, where she was on a really high dose of steroids.

Amy shared that she was bloated and her face had changed so much that she called it the “guinea pig face”.

But when she walked onto the floor, a professional dancer shouted out “she’s got a fat bottom” and a “thick middle”.

Amy admitted that the comment has stayed with her ever since and it’s the first thing she hears when she takes her medication.

The Strictly star also added: “My Crohn’s flare-ups are frustrating and annoying without everybody else bringing it to your attention. And it’s even worse when it’s comments from people you don’t know. It really sticks with me.”

Amy addresses body shaming in new BBC Sounds programme

Amy’s confession came after she announced her new programme on BBC Sounds called Body Shaming and Me.

In the programme, Amy addresses the issue of body shaming and talks with three other ladies with a similar experience.

Alongside a screenshot of the new BBC Sounds programme, Amy announced the news on her Instagram yesterday.

She captioned it: “A project I’ve been working on which I feel so strongly about is out TODAY! Body shaming and me.

“Speaking with three wonderful, strong, beautiful ladies and their experience. With social media platforms today this is something which needs more awareness and platforms! It’s not ok, we need to stop and think!

“You never know what someone is going through and why can’t we simply ‘be kind’. Remember that one comment, message, post can remain with someone forever!”

