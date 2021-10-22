Fans of ITV morning show Lorraine got a bit of a shock during Friday’s (October 22) episode when a rude word flashed up on screen.

Standing in for Lorraine, Ranvir Singh, was interviewing Cold Feet actor John Thomson when a picture of his daughters flashed up on screen.

However, viewers were stunned to see that one of the girls had a slang word for penis emblazoned across her top.

John appeared unfazed by the photo mishap (Credit: ITV)

How did Lorraine viewers respond to ITV mishap?

Amused fans took to Twitter to point out the mistake.

“John Thomson’s daughter wearing a t-shirt saying [bleep]. Made me chuckle,” wrote one.

Another added: “I’m sure John Thomson is happy with his daughter’s bold statement on her top… I don’t think you’re that John.”

“Glad I’m not the only one who noticed that and had a giggle,” someone else replied.

Bosses at ITV were obviously alerted to the gaffe as the photo was cut from the version of the interview on the ITV Hub.

#Lorraine @GMB I’m wondering if johns daughter is insinuating something with her jumper 😂 pic.twitter.com/90Dixojd5E — vince gaines (@vince305) October 22, 2021

ITV favourite Ranvir’s surprise for John

John was on the ITV show to talk about his new role in the musical Hairspray.

He’s taking on the role of Wilbur Turnblad after impressing producers with his voice on the second series of The Masked Singer.

Ranvir surprised John – who is best known for playing Pete in Cold Feet – with a special message from Les Dennis, who has also played Wilbur on stage.

Les appeared via a video message and said: “Hi John, I just want to congratulate you on Hairspray, you are going to be fantastic.”

John will be on-stage as Wilbur from December 13 – January 2, for the Blackpool leg of the tour.

He’s taking over from regular Wilbur actor Norman Pace – from comedy duo Hale and Pace – who is having a break for Christmas.

John Thomson was Bush Baby on The Masked Singer series two, fooling all of the judges! (Credit: ITV1)

The Masked Singer’s Bush Baby

Fans of the show were stunned when Bush Baby was unmasked and revealed as John back in January.

The former Corrie actor said at the time of his unveiling: “I decided to take on the challenge because I’d originally been asked the year before but I was in the middle of filming Cold Feet.

“So, when the opportunity arose again, I decided to go for it.”

He went on to say how hard it was keeping the big secret from everyone.

“The only people who knew where my partner, my ex-wife and my agent who booked me on the show. In regards to explaining trips to London, I just pretended it was for existing work that I already did.”

