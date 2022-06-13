Lorraine Kelly admits she ‘can fit’ into wedding dress 30 years on as she reveals secret to weight loss

Lorraine Kelly has revealed some incredible news about her weight loss journey.

The beloved ITV star, 62, has been on a healthy living routine with WW, which was formerly known as Weight Watchers.

Since her new lifestyle began, Lorraine has experienced some major changes to her figure.

It turns out the young-at-heart star has managed to shed well over a stone in just six months.

“I was 11 stone 10 when I started and now I’m 10 stone three,” she told OK! Magazine.

However, that’s not all, Lorraine revealed that her new diet has also given her a new lease on life.

“I’ve certainly got my zest for life back. It’s improved my confidence massively,” said the star.

“I feel like I can take on anything right now. I just got invited to this wonderful opera with my daughter and I probably wouldn’t have done that before, but now I’m going to everything and it feels fantastic.”

Revealing how she lost the weight, Lorraine explained that she didn’t “cut things out completely” but WW makes “you far more aware of what you’re eating”.

She said she’d replace chocolate for things like “tangerines, oranges and maybe a handful of wee nuts”.

Meanwhile, Lorraine will be celebrating her 30th wedding anniversary at the end of the year.

She tied the knot with her husband, Steve Smith, all the way back in 1992 and they’ve been blissfully wed ever since.

When questioned about the possibility of a vow renewal, Lorraine revealed some incredible news.

It turns out that, thanks to her new lifestyle, she could actually slip back into the dress she wore down the aisle three decades ago.

“Well, I could get into my wedding dress now,” she teased.

However, the presenter added that it’s likely that she and her husband will do something a little more low-key than walking down the aisle for a second time.

