Lorraine Kelly has revealed she was once rejected and mocked for her accent by a former BBC boss.

The 60-year-old Scottish presenter claims her boss called her accent “offensive” after putting herself forward for a reporter role back in the 1980s.

The best-loved telly host, who is known for her strong Glaswegian accent, later went on to land the job at BBC Scotland.

Lorraine Kelly claims her strong Scottish accent was mocked (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened to Lorraine Kelly?

Speaking on the Blank podcast, Lorraine said: “I went from East Kilbride News to BBC Scotland for a while – only for a year – and then I joined TV-am as their Scottish correspondent.

“When I went to work for BBC Scotland as a researcher, I got called into the boss’s office and I thought he was going to give me a job as a reporter, because that’s what I really wanted to do.

“But he told me my accent was terrible – my accent was offensive, my Glasgow accent.”

She went on: “So when I got told that, I just applied for a job at TV-am, and luckily the boss was an Australian and didn’t really care how people spoke.”

The ITV star was told her accent was ‘offensive’ (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine later explained she’s glad there are different accents on TV today.

The ITV star added: “That was BBC Scotland, but that was back then when things were different.

“Nobody spoke like me or Eamonn [Holmes, Irish TV presenter], or lovely Ant and Dec, nobody spoke like that.

“Everybody spoke a sort of quite affected, posh way… but that’s all changed now, and I think for the better. I definitely do.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted the BBC for comment.

Lorraine is known for her strong Glaswegian accent (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lorraine’s incredible TV career

Despite the early comment about her accent, the lovable presenter has since went on to host GMTV and This Morning.

Lorraine started her career as a local newspaper reporter in East Kilbride but progressed rapidly to national television.

Last year, the star celebrated her 35 years in broadcasting with a special edition of Lorraine.

At the time, the TV favourite admitted: “I am still learning every day and I have the same enthusiasm and passion for the job as I did all those years ago.”

