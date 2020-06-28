Loose Women's Saira Khan stuns followers as she shows off her toned stomach in lingerie

TV presenter Saira Khan has shown off her curves and toned stomach in a lingerie picture uploaded to her Instagram.

The sassy snap showed off the 50 year old's toned abs and beaming smile as she posed.

The Loose Women shared the Instagram picture with her 72,000 followers.

Saira: "Is that too much of an ask in this day and age?"

Saira said: "I must have spent thousands of pounds over the years trying to find comfortable underwear.

"I've tried and tested them all, thongs, hipsters, shorts, midis, Brazilian, high leg, balcony, plunge, padded, strapless, and the list goes on. Underwear for me is the most important part of any outfit. It's the foundation!"

She continued: "At 50, I'm just looking for comfort, style, sexiness and femininity when I put on my underwear. Is that too much of an ask in this day and age?

"I love sharing experiences that make a difference to our everyday comfort. I hope this helps. Ohh and before you ask - yes, I have to match, I feel totally discombobulated if I don’t!"

Followers were full of praise and admiration for the mum of two. One said: "You look fabulous, thank you for being you."

Another commented: "Gorgeous Saira! You look amazing! Hope I look like you when I reach 50. You go girl!"

A third added: "Thanks for sharing Saira, you look fab!!"

Saira Khan has shared her weightloss journey

This isn't the first time Saira has shown off her figure. Earlier this year she showed off her amazing weight loss ahead of her 50th birthday.

Saira has put her weight loss down to a healthy diet and regular workouts. The Loose Women panelist is actually a qualified fitness instructor and regularly shares workout videos with her followers.

She warned those who have taken up exercising at home while on lockdown to make sure they carry out moves correctly or risk injury.

She said: "If you have not exercised for a while and want to start, you may want to focus on ensuring that your form and technique is correct to prevent injury.

"When the NHS is under so much strain - the last thing they want is loads of people hurting themselves through physical exercise."

