Simon Rimmer 'emotional' after receiving 'humbling' news about his restaurant

Co-host of Channel 4's Sunday Brunch, Simon Rimmer, has admitted feeling emotional after receiving some 'humbling' news.

The culinary presenter and chef revealed his gratitude as he prepares to reopen his restaurant Greens in Manchester.

The vegetarian restaurant, located in Didsbury, has been closed due to the coronavirus lockdown measures but will reopen next month.

Simon Rimmer has expressed his gratitude and support for his restaurant Greens. (Credit: Channel 4)

So humbling and emotional

Simon thanked 'humbling' support

Simon took to Twitter to thank restaurant-goers and fans for booking tables ahead of the reopening.

In a message to his 270,000 followers, he said: "Can't not say a HUGE thank you to everyone who's booked @greensveggie tables for July 4 onwards. So humbling and emotional."

Fans were quick to respond and support the 57-year-old chef. One said: "Well deserved Simon. Wish you and the team every success."

Another commented: "Ooh, myself and himself got vouchers for our birthdays! It's time to plan our visit."

A third replied: "Can't wait to come and visit!"

A fourth even praised Simon's handling of his staff during lockdown. The follower said: "You deserve all the support you get. From what I have read. I wish you were my boss."

Simon Rimmer was still celebrating Liverpool FC's recent win on this week's Sunday Brunch. (Credit: Channel 4)

Simon thrilled with Liverpool FC victory

Simon has also had another reason to celebrate this week, as his beloved Liverpool FC won the Premier League. This is the first time the club has won in 30 years and Simon is ecstatic.

On his Twitter account, Simon said: "Every morning I've done coffee and tonight I'm going to do beer."

In the background Liverpool FC's anthem You'll Never Walk Alone played and Simon happily pointed to the club's logo on his T-shirt.

The chef said: "I've had this sitting in my house since March, fearing it might be bad luck.

"We've done it. Liverpool are champions. Thank you to Liverpool Football Club for an amazing season. It's not over yet. Liverpool champions, goodnight."

