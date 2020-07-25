Saira Khan poses in bikini to show off 'inner' transformation

Saira Khan has shown off her incredible "spiritual" transformation.

The Loose Women star stripped down to a bikini after her recent weight loss but told fans a transformation is "not always about the physical".

Saira, 50, said she wanted to show the "amount of inner strength I have gained from this week" at Juice Master Retreats.

Read more: Loose Women star Carol McGiffin praised for admitting to two abortions

What did Saira Khan say?

Alongside the bikini snaps, Saira wrote: "Transformation is not always about the physical, it's about the spiritual and what's going on in the inside.

"This week was never about weight loss.

"It was just about escaping from 'noise' and finding myself again."

Saira explained that the coronavirus pandemic has "brought out so much negativity, fear, suspicion and anger in people".

Saira Khan said she's been working on herself at the retreat (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/Cover Images)

She continued: "I needed to get away to get better, to remind myself of my own strength, of what I am capable of and connect with positive, happy, fun people.

"To appreciate that even during the hardest times, there are amongst us all people who radiate calmness and balance.

It was just about escaping from 'noise' and finding myself again.

"This week I have fuelled my body with goodness.

"Moved it with walks and stretching and listened to it with yoga and meditation.

"To some people, they will role their eyes and say 'here she goes'. That's fine.

Fans praised Saira for showing off her bikini bod (Credit: ITV)

"People will always ridicule and be negative - but I have learned this week that my strength is with me always, my energy protects and grounds me.

"Rolling of the eyes, negative comments and ridicule don't say things about me - they speak volumes of the state of mind of that who is dishing it out.

"In this photo what you can't see is the amount of inner strength I have gained from this week.

"I feel like a different woman - stronger, fitter, healthier, happier.

"Ready to meet my hubby, kids and puppy. Time to look after them."

Saira said she wanted to show the "amount of inner strength I have gained from this week" (Credit: Cover Images)

Read more: Miriam Margolyes concerned she’s ‘losing her marbles’ as she reveals Alzheimer’s fears

Meanwhile, fans praised Saira and were stunned by her transformation.

What did fans say?

One person said: "The inside is just as important as the outside, you are inspirational."

After that, another commented: "You look amazing!! Agree with having timeout really does recharge you. You're glowing from within."

A third added: "I'm so inspired by your journey."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.