Loose Women star Carol McGiffin praised for admitting to two abortions

Loose Women panellist Carol McGiffin has been praised for being candid about having had two abortions.

During a discussion on falling fertility rates, Carol admitted she has fallen pregnant twice and had a termination both times.

Her second abortion came when she was 38 years old after a one-night stand.

Appearing on the Loose Women panel via video link from France, 60-year-old Carol said she has never wanted children and hasn't made any secret of that.

Loose Women star Carol McGiffin reveals two abortions

Speaking to colleagues Kaye Adams, Judi Love and Jane Moore, Carol said: "I did get pregnant twice, and I did get two terminations and I'm not ashamed of that.

"Some people might disagree that that's a good idea, but I was 38 when I had the second one and I think it was a very simple decision for me to make."

She went on to reveal the circumstances surrounding her second pregnancy.

"It was a one-night stand, believe it or not, at 38."

She added: "I took a long time to grow up!

"I got pregnant and I think my body was saying to me: 'you're running out of time, you'd better get on with this'."

Why didn't Carol McGiffin want children?

Carol reflected on her own mum's experience as a single parent.

"She had four kids, she was left on her own, we were all under six at the time. I just remember being really young and watching her thinking: 'I don't want that to happen to me'," she said.

Explaining she didn't want to have to devote her life to a child, Carol continued: "It might sound selfish, but I think it's more selfish to have a child and not look after it.

"I just never wanted one, I never ever thought that would be part of my life."

She also said she thinks younger people are more worried about the future and what's happening to the planet when they make the decision to have kids.

Praise for Carol over her honesty

Loose Women viewers praised Carol for her honesty and openness.

Love the woman on #loosewomen talking about her termination at 38 without shame. — Jamie Klingler- as my dog (@McNultypup) July 23, 2020

Yes I was happy to hear that, there is so much shame and stigma around it they don’t talk about it enough. @McGiff 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #LooseWomen — Rhianna 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@MrsRhiannaRowe) July 23, 2020

I ❤ carol,a no Nonsense woman #LooseWomen — No Nonsense (@PeopleWatch2020) July 23, 2020

