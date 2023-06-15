Loose Women star Carol McGiffin has accused ITV of a “cover-up” amid the shocking Phillip Schofield scandal.

Yesterday (June 14), ITV faced questions from MPs regarding the matter, which is currently under investigation.

During the questioning, chief executive of ITV Dame Carolyn McCall condemned Phillip’s affair with a younger This Morning colleague as “deeply inappropriate”.

Speaking on GB News yesterday evening (June 14), Carol criticised the broadcaster’s handling of the scandal. She claimed: “You can’t believe anything any of them says.”

ITV accused of Phillip Schofield ‘cover-up’

“It was literally unbelievable,” Carol McGiffin told GB News’ Dan Wootton as the pair discussed ITV’s appearance in front of the culture committee yesterday. “It’s like you can’t believe anything any of them says.”

Carolyn McCall had told MPs yesterday that ITV would have taken action on the affair had they known about it, but that they had never found any evidence of a relationship during previous reviews.

Loose Women star Carol hits out

The former Loose Women star was not at all convinced by this claim. She said: “I don’t want to call them liars, but I don’t believe them…Why are the government even giving it credibility? They’re not even telling the truth.”

She went on to accuse ITV of ‘covering things up’, suggesting that there is more to the situation than has been reported.

“It looks to me like they’ve been covering up something else. I just think there’s a cover up of a cover up and I think it’s far bigger,” Carol said.

She also added still more shockingly: “And I wouldn’t be at all surprised if MPs know about it.”

It comes after Carolyn shut down claims ‘everyone knew’ about Phillip’s affair. She said during the committee: “The people that have said they knew would only have heard rumours about it. If any of the individuals had come to us and said there is evidence that there is a relationship between Phillip Schofield and person X, we would have, with evidence, we would have been able to launch a formal investigation.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment on this story.

