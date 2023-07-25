Loose Women star Frankie Bridge reveals sad loss as she admits ‘final goodbyes are hard’

Loose Women star Frankie Bridge has told Instagram fans ‘final goodbyes are hard’ while opening up about a sad loss.

Frankie, 34, shared how late neighbour Susie “became our family” in a post containing images of The Saturdays singer with her “special” friend.

One photo showed Frankie, wearing a ‘Bride’ hen do sash, and her sister Tor kissing Susie on both cheeks. And two more pics depicted Frankie, her mum Viv, and Susie all beaming alongside one another.

Hailing Susie’s involvement in her life, Frankie said in the upload’s caption: “There’s nothing she hasn’t been a part of.”

Frankie Bridge pays tribute: ‘My biggest fan and biggest cheerleader throughout my whole life’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Loose Women star Frankie Bridge pays tribute

In an emotional tribute, Frankie wrote yesterday (Monday July 24): “Goodbyes are hard… especially the final ones… Today we said our last goodbye to Susie… the neighbour that became our family.

“She’s been there for us all through the good, the bad, the big and the small. And that’s the thing that makes chosen family so special… she chose to be there!

And that’s the thing that makes chosen family so special… Susie chose to be there!

“She’s been my biggest fan and biggest cheerleader throughout my whole life. There’s nothing she hasn’t been a part of. She’d have hated today, because it was all about her! Sorry Sue… but we love you! X.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie Bridge (@frankiebridge)

Frankie’s followers offer their condolences

Fans and followers sent Frankie support and best wishes in the post’s comments section. Among them was Great British Bake Off star Candice Brown, who wrote: “I’m so sorry my darling. I know how much she meant to you.”

Someone else who seemed to know Susie added: “Such a lovely lady and such lovely memories of Sue. Sending my love to you all.”

Loose Women panelist Frankie Bridge said neighbour Susie “became our family” (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

“Sending you all love,” echoed another fan, while someone else contributed: “#RIPSusie.”

And yet another person wrote: “Sending love to you all. I’m sure she would have loved your post about her though.”

It was recently revealed Frankie has landed a new role away from Loose Women. She’s making her West End debut in thriller 2:22 A Ghost Story, playing the part of Lauren on stage until the middle of September.

Read more: Loose Women star Frankie Bridge on ‘aggressive’ family cancer diagnosis: ‘It could happen to anyone’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.