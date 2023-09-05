Linda Nolan beams with sisters as Coleen makes big family announcement: ‘So thrilled’

Linda Nolan beamed alongside her sisters as Coleen Nolan made a big family announcement today (Tuesday, September 5).

The Loose Women star said she was “thrilled” in the Instagram post she uploaded today.

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan makes family announcement

Earlier today, Coleen took to Instagram to share a big family announcement with her 344k followers.

The 58-year-old uploaded a snap of herself, Linda Nolan, Anne Nolan, and Denise Nolan outside the Nolan Daycare Centre in Lytham, Lancashire.

The sisters can be seen raising a glass as they celebrate the opening of their new venture.

“Had a lovely Saturday opening The Nolan Day Care Centre at Windmill Lodge in Lytham with my sisters. So thrilled to have the centre named after our family,” she captioned the post.

Coleen’s fans were delighted for her (Credit: ITV)

Fans thrilled over Coleen’s post

Fans of the Loose Women star were thrilled and took to the comment section to congratulate the star and her family.

“Fantastic,” Ruth Langsford commented. “Fab just fab,” another fan wrote.

“Lovely Coleen. You and your sisters can be so proud,” a third gushed.

“Fantastic Colleen..what a wonderful legacy,” another said. “This is absolutely fantastic,” a fifth said.

Coleen and Michael have been together a couple years (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan reveals why she split with boyfriend

In other Coleen-related news, the star recently revealed why she split with her boyfriend, Michael Jones, before rekindling their romance.

They got together in the summer of 2021. However, by April 2022, they had split, before rekindling their romance.

“It was my fault we kept splitting up,” Coleen recently admitted in an interview with Bella magazine.

“I think because he was very different to my ex-husbands and people I’ve been out with,” she then added.

Coleen revealed that the couple are thinking of moving in together.

“We never officially lived together, but my daughter Ciara’s going travelling with her boyfriend Max in January,” she said. ” don’t know how long for, but they both live with me, and so once they go off in January, we’ll probably move in then.”

