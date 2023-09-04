Coleen Nolan reveals real reason behind split from boyfriend before rekindling romance: ‘It was my fault’

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has shared the real reason why she split up with her boyfriend Michael Jones.

Coleen and Michael parted ways last summer but have since rekindled their romance. After meeting on the dating app Tinder, Coleen and Michael got together in the summer of 2021.

Coleen met her boyfriend on Tinder two years ago (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan boyfriend

Michael works in a supermarket, and previously laughed about how his colleagues nicknamed him “Mr Hollywood” when he started dating Coleen.

However, the following April Coleen confirmed that they had sadly broken up. At the time it was reported that their relationship had simply “fizzled out”.

The two of them nevertheless remained “close”, with Coleen experiencing regret over ending things with Michael and eventually deciding to get back together earlier this year.

“It was my fault we kept splitting up,” Coleen recently admitted, in an interview with Bella magazine. “I think because he was very different to my ex-husbands and people I’ve been out with.”

She described Michael as “very attentive and romantic”, and confessed that it had been a difficult journey to accept that she deserved to be and “can be loved like that”.

Coleen to take next step with partner?

By the sounds of things, the reunion has gone so well that Coleen and Michael are already thinking about taking their relationship to the next level!

Coleen has rekindled things with her boyfriend (Credit: ITV)

“We never officially lived together, but my daughter Ciara’s going travelling with her boyfriend Max in January,” Coleen also revealed in the interview. “I don’t know how long for, but they both live with me, and so once they go off in January, we’ll probably move in then.”

