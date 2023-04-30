Loose Women star Charlene White has opened up on the reason she won’t marry her partner.

Despite her co-stars desperately wanting her to tie the knot, Charlene insists she won’t be walking down the aisle. The 42-year-old opened up about her marital status at the Circus Extreme launch in London.

She is a regular on the ITV1 chat show with co-stars including Judi Love, Christine Lampard, Jane Moore, Denise Welch and Brenda Edwards.

Charlene White discusses marriage

Asked if she would be getting married soon like her co-stars wanted, Charlene explained why she wouldn’t. She revealed: “They’re obsessed with me getting married, but I’m happy with the way that we are and it kind of works for us.

“I know that a lot of the married Loose Women find that strange, but it works for us. And to be honest, we’re too busy raising two very young kids.”

Charlene has been with Andy Woodfield for several years. They share two children together.

She won’t marry him yet, but instantly knew he was ‘The One’

Journalist and broadcaster Charlene and Andy reportedly met at a mutual friends’ party. She later spoke about how they clicked and she knew he was ‘The One’ straight away.

Shortly after, they had moved in together and were expecting their first child. Writing in The Guardian in 2017 she said: “I knew from the moment I met him at a friend’s party the year I knew he was The One. So, after moving in together, having a child seemed like the next natural step.”

They are now proud parents to five-year-old Alfie and three-year-old Florence. Charlene starred in I’m A Celebrity in November 2022, but was the first person to be voted out of camp.

