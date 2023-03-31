Charlene White breaks silence on claims of ‘feud’ with Loose Women stars

Charlene White has set the record straight on rumours of a “feud” with her Loose Women cast.

The 42-year-old journalist has been a regular on the hit ITV show since 2021.

However, her short-but-sweet time on the show so far hasn’t gone without rumours of a feud with her fellow Loose Women panel.

And now, Charlene, who appeared on I’m A Celeb last year, has spoken out over the rumours of a rift.

Charlene spoke about rumours of a feud (Credit: ITV)

Charlene breaks silence on ‘feud’ with Loose Women cast

In a new interview, Charlene said: “There is no feud at all, it’s such a lazy thing to sort of say that a group of women together, there must be animosity.”

Speaking The Sun, she added: “It’s not like that at all, it’s a lot of love and a lot of heart and a lot of respect among us.”

In fact, the panel is so tight-knit that they often jump at the chance to let their hair down and head on a girl’s night out. Recalling a recent night out with the gang, Charlene said: “I got home at three in the morning – it was me, Judi [Love] and Brenda [Edwards] and a few of the producers that were in Heaven nightclub at half two in the morning – so I’d say I’m one of the wildest.”

Charlene said their is no feud with her Loose Women panel (Credit: ITV)

Charlene’s co-stars speak out about ‘feud’

Charlene’s co-star Nadia Sawalha has also addressed rumours that the Loose Women panel have beef.

“There is no feud – I think it’s that thing where people always expect women must be arguing, we honestly get on so well,” she told The Sun.

Meanwhile, Denise Welch also claimed that she and her co-hosts are simply “set in their ways”.

Speaking to The Sun, the former Coronation Street star quipped: “I haven’t fallen out with any of them in 20 years – but we have very feisty debates.”

She added: “It’s a show that encourages and appreciates older women. So we’re all going to be a bit set in our ways because we all have our own opinions.”

Who is on Loose Women?

Loose Women includes Kaye Adams and Ruth Langsford, as well as Christine Lampard and Charlene.

Other panelists include Jane Moore, Nadia, Coleen Nolan and Carol McGiffin, Denise Welch and Janet Street-Porter.

Linda Robson, Penny Lancaster and Gloria Hunniford also star, as well as Stacey Solomon and Katie Piper.

