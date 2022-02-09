Carol McGiffin wows in bikini on Maldives trip with partner Mark

Carol McGiffin of Loose Women fame wowed fans with some stunning bikini pictures on her Instagram last night (Tuesday, February 8).

The 61-year-old is currently out in the Maldives with her partner, Mark Cassidy, celebrating his 40th birthday – and their anniversary.

Loose Women star Carol wows fans with snaps

Carol took to Instagram yesterday to share some snaps from her trip to the Maldives with her 128k followers.

In some of the pictures, Carol can be seen rocking an orange bikini while lazing about on the beach.

Elsewhere are pictures of Carol and Mark with their arms around each other as they celebrate their anniversary.

One picture shared by the star shows a bubble bath with “Happy Rose Day” written in rose petals on the bubbles.

“The celebrations for Mark’s 40th birthday continue in the Maldives where we are now, being literally blown away by how breathtakingly beautiful it is,” Carol captioned the post.

“And today is a double celebration because it’s our 4th wedding anniversary! We had a very special lunch in an underwater restaurant and then drank a very special bottle of Champagne.”

“Cheers everybody!” she wrote.

How did her followers react?

Carol and Mark are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Plenty of Carol’s co-stars took to the comments to gush over the star’s holiday snaps.

“Happy Birthday @cassola21 & Happy Anniversary to you both!” fellow Loose Women star Ruth Langsford wrote.

“Happy Anniversary you two! And Happy 40th Mark hope you’re both having the best time,” Coleen Nolan said.

“Have the best time you two,” Christine Lampard commented.

“So happy you’re there. Love you both,” Denise Welch said.

Plenty of Carol’s followers left messages in the comments too.

“Happy anniversary to you both & happy 40th mark! Wow, what a beautiful place to celebrate! Cheers!” one wrote.

“Have a fab time in this beautiful paradise,” another said. “Enjoy your celebrations.”

Loose Women star Carol and Mark Cassidy

Carol and Mark are in the Maldives (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mark and Carol first met when Mark was 26 and Carol was 48.

They met at the Loose Women wrap party back in 2008. They were dating for 10 years before secretly getting married in February 2018.

Carol has previously opened up about being in a relationship with someone 22 years her junior.

“I am with a younger man and it is quite difficult when you see yourself ageing so much quicker than he is,” she said.

“I’ve got to try and keep it the way it is, rather than let it go downhill too quickly.”

Carol posted a picture of herself and Mark on the day they met on her Instagram in 2020.

“They said it wouldn’t last so ha! And no sign of it ending anytime soon,” she captioned the heartwarming picture.

